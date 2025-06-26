Everpeak Launches In 11 New States, Addressing Nationwide Workers' Comp Insurance Accessibility Challenges For Small Businesses And Hard-To-Place Industries

EverPeak now enables workers' comp coverage for workers and businesses in 16 states.

DENVER, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EverPeakTM Insurance, a leading solution for workers' compensation insurance, announces it has officially launched in new states including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For insurance agents and brokers, this expansion provides a powerful new tool to place coverage for small to medium-sized businesses, especially those in traditionally hard-to-place industries.

"At EverPeak, we recognize that small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and they face a significant uphill battle when it comes to securing affordable, high-quality workers' compensation coverage, said Brad Korb, Head of Sales, EverPeak Insurance. "The rising costs of claims and other factors have put immense pressure on these businesses. It's not just about offering a policy; it's about providing a partnership that they can trust. That is why it is so important for us to not only provide quality, affordable coverage but also leverage our deep expertise and innovative solutions to ensure that small businesses can protect their greatest asset – their employees – without compromising their financial stability. It's a complex challenge, but one we are dedicated to solving."

EverPeak has already enabled workers' compensation policies for more than 5,300 hard-working businesses. A wide range of businesses are well-suited for EverPeak, and its arrival in 16 states comes at a crucial time. By providing accessible workers' compensation insurance, EverPeak is built for small to medium-sized businesses and welcomes established and new ventures.

EverPeak workers' comp is available exclusively on Attune . With over 345 straight-through class codes, agents can quickly generate quotes and bind policies on the Attune® platform in seconds, all backed by A-rated underwriting companies. EverPeak's experienced team is dedicated to providing personalized service and tailored insurance options that cater to each client's specific needs, ensuring that businesses have the coverage they need to protect their employees and their bottom line.

About EverPeak Insurance

EverPeak Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance solution offering comprehensive coverage and market-leading service for businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims and risk management experience, we cover the hardest-working businesses because we work hard too. EverPeak Insurance offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance agents who strive to offer the best protection to those businesses that need it most. Learn more at everpeakinsurance.

