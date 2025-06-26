BGV Closes Opportunity Fund II To Back The Next Generation Of Human-Centric Enterprise AI Leaders
Opportunity Fund II reinforces BGV's commitment to supporting visionary founders building scalable, AI-native solutions that amplify human judgment, drive enterprise transformation, and enable responsible innovation. The fund will provide follow-on capital and strategic resources to high-performing portfolio companies, helping them accelerate growth and global scale.
“Closing Opportunity Fund II is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and belief that Human-Centric AI will define the next era of enterprise value creation,” said Eric Benhamou, Founder and General Partner at BGV.“AI should augment-not replace-human capabilities. That's how we build more trusted and sustainable technology.”
The fund has already backed several standout companies, including:
- ThetaRay , an AI-powered cybersecurity platform enabling real-time detection of financial crimes across cross-border payments; Evinced , which is redefining digital accessibility using AI to make enterprise software inclusive and compliant; AiDash , which uses satellite imagery and AI to help utilities and infrastructure operators drive sustainability through intelligent vegetation and asset management.
At the core of BGV's thesis is Enterprise 5.0-a new generation of startups harnessing intelligent automation to enhance human potential.“As AI shifts from infrastructure to real-world applications, success will come from thoughtful deployment that empowers people,” added Yash Hemaraj, General Partner at BGV.“Enterprise 5.0 is about building AI-native companies with purpose and accountability.”
To further support this vision, BGV released the AI Native Startup Playbook, a practical guide for founders building responsible, scalable enterprise AI companies. The playbook, available at , is informed by BGV's decades of operating experience and leadership in the Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG).
About BGV
BGV is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in enterprise technology startups that leverage cross-border innovation and Human-Centric AI. With offices in Menlo Park, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Bengaluru, BGV partners with global founders to turn bold ideas into market-defining companies.
Media Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment