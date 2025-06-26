BGV Closes Opportunity Fund II To Back The Next Generation Of Human-Centric Enterprise AI Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGV, a leading early-stage venture capital firm, today announced the successful closing of Opportunity Fund II. In a selective VC fundraising environment, the close of this fund reflects strong investor conviction in BGV's differentiated thesis: investing at the intersection of Human-Centric Enterprise AI and cross-border innovation.

Opportunity Fund II reinforces BGV's commitment to supporting visionary founders building scalable, AI-native solutions that amplify human judgment, drive enterprise transformation, and enable responsible innovation. The fund will provide follow-on capital and strategic resources to high-performing portfolio companies, helping them accelerate growth and global scale.

“Closing Opportunity Fund II is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and belief that Human-Centric AI will define the next era of enterprise value creation,” said Eric Benhamou, Founder and General Partner at BGV.“AI should augment-not replace-human capabilities. That's how we build more trusted and sustainable technology.”

The fund has already backed several standout companies, including:



ThetaRay , an AI-powered cybersecurity platform enabling real-time detection of financial crimes across cross-border payments;

Evinced , which is redefining digital accessibility using AI to make enterprise software inclusive and compliant; AiDash , which uses satellite imagery and AI to help utilities and infrastructure operators drive sustainability through intelligent vegetation and asset management.



At the core of BGV's thesis is Enterprise 5.0-a new generation of startups harnessing intelligent automation to enhance human potential.“As AI shifts from infrastructure to real-world applications, success will come from thoughtful deployment that empowers people,” added Yash Hemaraj, General Partner at BGV.“Enterprise 5.0 is about building AI-native companies with purpose and accountability.”

To further support this vision, BGV released the AI Native Startup Playbook, a practical guide for founders building responsible, scalable enterprise AI companies. The playbook, available at , is informed by BGV's decades of operating experience and leadership in the Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG).

About BGV

BGV is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in enterprise technology startups that leverage cross-border innovation and Human-Centric AI. With offices in Menlo Park, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Bengaluru, BGV partners with global founders to turn bold ideas into market-defining companies.

Media Contact:

...

