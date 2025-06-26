Imagesource Completes Seamless Migration From Applicationxtender To ILINX For Top 20 National Credit Union

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent process automation solutions, announced the successful migration of a top national Credit Union from OpenText's ApplicationXtender to the ILINX® Process Improvement Platform. The migration marks a major milestone in the Credit Union's modernization initiative to improve member service, operational efficiency, and data governance.

The Credit Union, managing nearly $12 billion in assets and serving millions of members nationwide, sought a future-ready platform to streamline content management, enhance security, and integrate seamlessly with core banking systems. ImageSource delivered a comprehensive strategy that included content analysis, automated migration tools, secure validation processes, and a highly configurable deployment of ILINX tailored to meet the Credit Union's compliance and service delivery goals.

"This is a shining example of how to move off legacy systems without disrupting day-to-day operations," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "Our team worked closely with the Credit Union's stakeholders to ensure data integrity, minimize risk, and deliver a solution that empowers teams to do more with their content." With ILINX in place, the Credit Union now benefits from:



A modern, cloud-ready content platform with enhanced user experience



Robust security and compliance controls



Intelligent capture and process automation

Seamless integration with enterprise applications

From the success of the deployment, the Credit Union has standardized on ILINX for content services, which is integral to their Customer Experience Automation and AI initiatives. This project further establishes ImageSource's leadership in high-stakes migrations and its track record of enabling digital transformation in the financial services industry.

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit , or call (360) 943-9273.

