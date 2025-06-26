Joveo Launches First-Ever AI Career Site Builder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joveo's solution enables talent teams to build high-converting career sites, landing pages, and microsites within minutes, using simple prompts









MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, announced today the launch of its new AI Career Site Builder , purpose-built for recruitment marketing and talent acquisition (TA) professionals. This revolutionary content management system (CMS) enables TA teams to build high-converting career sites, landing pages, and microsites within minutes, using simple prompts.

Recruitment marketing and talent acquisition teams have long struggled with generic or outdated CMS platforms to build career sites and landing pages. These platforms take a long time to implement, need extensive IT support, and are hard to customize or adapt to recruiting; resulting in disjointed candidate experiences and limited control over employer brand storytelling.

Joveo's AI Career Site Builder is designed to give full control back to recruitment marketing and TA teams. From full employer rebranding initiatives to hiring event pages, evergreen career hubs, and DE&I campaigns, recruitment marketers can now launch fully-branded and optimized web pages in record time – accelerating speed-to-hire and dramatically improving candidate experience.

"Transitioning our career site to Joveo was one of the best decisions we made," said Adam Wardlow, Vice President of Recruiting and Digital Strategy at Inergroup, a strategic production and recruitment partner to some of the world's largest consumer brands and 3PLs. "The process was incredibly fast and smooth – what another vendor couldn't deliver in months, Joveo had up and running in just a few days. Our new site is sleek, easy to update as our business evolves, and purpose-built for driving results. Since launch, we've seen a significant increase in conversions and a 160% jump in candidate applications. At a time when job board costs are rising, this surge in organic traffic has delivered a major boost to our recruiting efforts."

Unlike generic CMS platforms built for general marketers, web designers, or developers, Joveo's solution is purpose-built for recruiting. It goes beyond page-building to address the specific needs of talent teams: seamless ATS and CRM integration, job listing personalization, recruitment-specific widgets with a drag-and-drop builder, and a candidate-first, conversational apply flow.

“You can't build differentiated candidate experiences with tools designed for generic websites,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo.“Recruitment marketing is a different game – it's candidate-first, employer brand-driven, and conversion focused. Talent teams need purpose-built tools, not retrofitted ones. That's why we built our own CMS – an AI-driven, prompt-based platform that empowers teams to launch personalized career sites, landing pages, hiring event pages, and more, faster than ever before. It finally delivers the control, speed, and flexibility that employer branding and recruitment marketing teams have been missing – at scale.”

Key capabilities:



Prompt-based site creation : Enables the creation of career sites, landing pages, and microsites in minutes using natural language prompts – no code or technical support required.

Agile landing page creation : Supports the rapid creation of a large number of landing pages for hiring events, niche talent campaigns, and DE&I initiatives – within minutes instead of weeks.

Drag-and-drop customization : Offers modular widgets, including employee testimonial sliders, hiring event countdowns, FAQs, real-time social feeds, and much more. These can be directly added and arranged without writing code.

AI-powered content generation : Automatically produces headlines, copy, visuals, and layouts aligned with employer brand guidelines, or draws from pre-built media libraries tailored to the organization's employee value proposition (EVP).

On-brand, personalized job listings with deep ATS integrations : Jobs are automatically synced with the ATS, personalized and presented in line with the employer brand.

Candidate-first experience : From personalized job content to conversational apply, automated interview scheduling, and responsive design, every page is optimized to engage, guide, and convert candidates.

Conversational AI integration : Includes an embedded conversational AI agent to engage candidates, schedule interviews, reduce drop offs, and increase hiring funnel conversions.

Built-in search engine optimization and responsiveness : All pages are fully responsive, fast-loading, and technically optimized for search engines (SEO) as well as generative engines (GEO) by default. Career site analytics and performance insights : Includes an award-winning unified analytics dashboard to monitor candidate behavior, content engagement, traffic sources, and conversion metrics.

Learn more about Joveo's AI Career Site Builder here .

