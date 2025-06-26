TIME Recognizes Pano AI Among The 100 Most Influential Companies Of 2025 For Advancing AI In Wildfire Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI , the leading provider of AI-powered wildfire detection, has been honored as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies for 2025 . The annual list spotlights organizations shaping global progress through innovation, leadership and real-world impact.

TIME's selection process draws on nominations from a wide range of sectors and insights from its global network of experts, assessing each company on criteria including influence, originality, and achievement. This year's cohort features 105 enterprises that are setting new directions for business and society.

“It's an honor to be named to the TIME100 at such a pivotal moment for wildfire mitigation,” said Sonia Kastner, co-founder and CEO of Pano AI.“As wildfires become more frequent and more destructive, our mission is to equip those on the front lines with the best possible tools, so that they can respond more effectively and more safely. This recognition underscores the essential role innovation plays in confronting extreme weather and that the time to adapt is now.”

As wildfire activity continues to escalate worldwide, the need for proactive solutions has never been more urgent. Pano AI's platform provides continuous, AI-powered monitoring and real-time intelligence, enabling earlier detection and faster, more coordinated response. The company's integrated system combines ultra-high-definition cameras, satellite data and advanced artificial intelligence, supported by a 24/7 human intelligence center.

Today, Pano AI's technology is deployed across 10 U.S. states, five Australian states, and British Columbia, Canada, overseeing more than 30 million acres of high-risk terrain. Pano AI also serves more than 250 first responder agencies and nearly 40 customers from government, utilities, renewable energy, forestry, ski resorts, and private landowners. Since its launch in 2020, Pano AI has raised $89M in venture capital funding, including a recent $44M Series B round led by Giant Ventures.

Pano AI's inclusion on the TIME100 list reflects its emergence as a category-defining company in the wildfire technology sector. By equipping frontline agencies and infrastructure operators with cutting-edge tools, the company is helping communities adapt to a future shaped by more frequent and severe climate events.

About Pano AI

Pano AI is the leader in AI-powered wildfire detection. Launched in 2020, the company provides advanced early detection and situational awareness solutions to fire agencies, utilities, governments, and private landholders to help protect people, property, and infrastructure from catastrophic wildfires. With deployments across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, Pano AI is building a new standard for real-time wildfire intelligence. To learn more, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS: ...