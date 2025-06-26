Centergate Capital Announces Partnership With The Marena Group, A Leading Provider Of Compression Garments

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterGate Capital ("CenterGate"), an Austin, Texas-based private equity investment firm, announced today that its affiliate has made an investment in The Marena Group ("Marena" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of compression garments, shapewear, and activewear sold to plastic surgery centers, hospitals, medical centers, patients, and consumers.

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, Marena is a leading manufacturer of medical-grade compression garments, specializing in post-surgical recovery solutions for invasive and non-invasive surgeries, mastectomy, maternity and post-pregnancy, and lipedema. With a strong focus on innovation and comfort, the Company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance healing, promote optimal circulation, and improve patient outcomes.

CEO Dale Clendon, who will continue to lead Marena, said, "We are very excited to partner with CenterGate for our next phase of growth. CenterGate's investment will provide us the capital and strategic resources to continue our growth trajectory while providing the highest quality and most innovative products to optimize the recovery experience of patients."

Tim Liu, Managing Director at CenterGate Capital, added, "Dale and the Marena team have grown the Company into the preeminent and premium brand for medical-grade compression garments both in the U.S. and internationally. We are excited to partner with Marena to support the execution of their growth plan."

CenterGate Capital was represented by Akerman LLP in the transaction.

Stout Capital and Capstone Partners served as financial advisors to Marena in the transaction.

About The Marena Group

Founded in 1994, The Marena Group is a manufacturer and global leader of medical-grade compression garments, specializing in post-surgical recovery solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and comfort, the company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance healing, promote optimal circulation, and improve patient outcomes. Trusted by healthcare professionals and patients worldwide, The Marena Group continues to be at the forefront of compression garment technology in the U.S. and worldwide.

About CenterGate Capital

CenterGate Capital is an Austin, TX based private equity firm managing over $750 million. CenterGate partners with middle market companies to achieve their next stage of growth. By bringing together a balance of transactional and operational experience and resources, our team works with management to execute valuation creation strategies enabling growth and unlocking value. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CenterGate Capital

