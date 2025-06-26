Movable Ink Announces Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By STG

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable, Inc. ("Movable Ink"), the AI-powered personalized content platform, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by STG, a US-based private equity firm focused on software and software-enabled tech services companies. Since its founding, Movable Ink has redefined what's possible in marketing, using the power of automation and AI to personalize customer experiences at scale across every customer touchpoint.

"Movable Ink's mission has always been about empowering marketers and brands to deliver the personalized experiences customers expect and at the scale modern business demands. With the power of AI, Autonomous Marketing takes that a step further, redefining how marketers work and unlocking new levels of performance, deeper insights, and greater financial impact," said Vivek Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder of Movable Ink. "We're excited to partner with STG to bring our shared vision for the next-generation marketing platform to market."

STG's investment comes on the back of Movable Ink winning more than 100 new enterprise customers in the last year across its products, Studio and Da Vinci, an AI orchestration engine, and the recent debut of its Autonomous Marketing capabilities, announced at the company's annual Think Summit conference.

"We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Movable Ink," said J.T. Treadwell, Managing Director at STG. "Not only do they have an excellent history as an innovation pioneer in real-time experiences, but they are again steering the way with industry-leading AI and automation in their Da Vinci solution with real-world impact at major brands. And most importantly to us, they are an organization and leadership team that is mission-driven about ensuring consistent customer success. They have an incredible track record of driving impact with highly successful relationships with hundreds of the world's largest and most innovative marketers over long periods of time, and they have succeeded as their customers have succeeded. As the world increasingly shifts towards more personalization with more AI content, we believe this combination of superior technical innovation and customer-centricity will serve them well, and we are excited to partner with them on the road ahead."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Movable Ink. Cooley LLP is acting as Movable Ink's legal advisor. Paul Hastings LLP is acting as the legal advisor to STG. Jamieson Corporate Finance is acting as advisor to the Movable Ink management team. No other financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in July of 2025. Vivek Sharma will remain as Chief Executive Officer, alongside the rest of the leadership team.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with 600 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, and Australia.

Learn more at movablein .

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering with a goal to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit .

