S&P Global Publishes Findings On The Future Of Capital Markets



Look Forward: Future of Capital Markets says private credit, digitalization could reshape capital markets Research focuses on private capital, tokenization and agentic AI as notable trends

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) today released Look Forward: Future of Capital Markets , a new research report that explores private capital, tokenization, and agentic AI as the notable trends adapting financial markets to the complexities of modern capital needs.

The articles in Look Forward: Future of Capital Markets draw together insights from across S&P Global to explore the evolving landscape of financial innovation, the increasing significance of private credit as a bespoke funding source, and the urgent need for creative capital solutions today to meet the demands of tomorrow's digital infrastructure and energy transition.



Private credit promises bespoke capital : The expansion of tailored funding could potentially lead to a more fragmented credit market.

Tokenization accelerating value flow : Tokenization will intersect with the growth of private credit and AI as a significant market disruptor.

Agentic AI and scaling fragmented financial markets : Agentic AI may transform financial markets by enabling more efficient decision-making and helping firms scale in complex spaces like private credit.

Private capital will play a pivotal role funding the future of infrastructure : An important source of funding for both the energy transition and infrastructure, private capital is needed to enable technological advancements in the capital markets. ETFs-Expanding access to finance's future : Crypto and private credit ETFs provide a point of entry to new assets via existing market infrastructure.

"Financial innovation combined with new technologies could revolutionize the connective tissue of markets and create the potential for customized capital at efficient scale," said Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Analytical Research & Development at S&P Global Ratings and Founder-Chair of the S&P Global Research Council . "As we look towards the future of markets, the ability to offer and access bespoke solutions for capital-intensive projects will be essential for funding the innovative infrastructure of tomorrow."

The research also discusses the challenges facing the adoption of these innovations, including regulatory hurdles and the need for standardization in the private credit market. S&P Global's subject matter experts emphasize that these technologies will play a crucial role in shaping the future of capital markets as they mature.

Look Forward: Future of Capital Markets is the 10th edition of the S&P Global Look Forward research series , special reports that offer a deep dive into the most important themes, trends, and topics that are transforming the global economy.

To access the full report, visit: spglobal

Media Contact:

Orla O'Brien

Global Head of Public Relations

+1 857-407-8559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit

SOURCE S&P Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED