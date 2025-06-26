Amplify Launches Custom Speech Recognition Technology Using AI To Power Next-Generation Voice-Enabled Learning

Amplify's new Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system will support reading assessment, conversational tutoring, and classroom monitoring while enhancing data security

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, announced the development of a custom Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system designed to power voice-enabled education products.

The Amplify ASR system converts spoken language into written text, enabling users to interact with educational software using voice command while providing detailed feedback on pronunciation, prosody, and more. The technology supports multiple applications, including reading assessment, conversational tutoring, digital activity input, and classroom monitoring. Amplify's ASR application will also compare student speech to target texts and identify areas where teachers can provide additional support for reading fluency and comprehension.

"Voice interaction is becoming increasingly important for young students using educational software, and we're seeing tremendous potential for growth in this area," said Amplify's Chief Product Officer, Alexandra Walsh. "By developing our own ASR solution, we can test, refine, and deliver voice-enabled features that directly support student learning outcomes while meeting our high standards for safety, accountability, fairness, and efficacy."

The Amplify ASR application will support Amplify's voice-interactive instructional programs for the 2025-2026 school year across four key categories:

Reading assessment and practice, focusing on phonics, automaticity, and prosodyConversational tutoring systemsVoice input for digital activities and assessmentsClassroom monitoring tools that provide teacher feedback and student insights



The Amplify ASR application will initially replace Soapbox's ASR functionality in Amplify's mCLASS Literacy and Boost Reading programs, with plans for organization-wide expansion.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our core and supplemental programs in ELA, math and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively and for themselves. Our formative assessment products help teachers identify the targeted instruction students need to build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs and services provide educators with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than 15 million students in all 50 states and on six continents. For more information, visit Amplify.

Media Contact: Kristine Frech; [email protected]

SOURCE Amplify

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED