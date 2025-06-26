MSIG USA Wins 2025 Celent Model Insurer Award For Legacy And Ecosystem Transformation

As a data-driven specialty insurer , MSIG USA focuses on innovation and operational transformation, powered by its Enterprise Data Platform (EDP). The award highlights MSIG USA's success in replacing legacy systems, streamlining fragmented data, and leveraging advanced technologies, including AI, real-time analytics, and cloud-native architecture, to drive faster, smarter, and more scalable insurance operations.

"Winning this award underscores our commitment to becoming a high-performing, data-led specialty carrier," said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "We're already seeing measurable results across underwriting, claims, compliance, and operations."

The EDP consolidates data from over 15 systems into a single, governed platform that empowers underwriters, executives, and operational teams with real-time insights. It has reduced manual workloads, improved decision-making speed, and enabled the use of AI and machine learning to enhance underwriting precision and process efficiency.

"This recognition validates the focus and clarity of our vision," said Prashant Hinge, Chief Transformation Officer at MSIG USA. "We built a modern data foundation not just to support today's operations, but to future-proof our business. By turning data into actionable intelligence, we're enabling every function at MSIG USA to operate faster, smarter, and with greater confidence."

According to Celent, a leading financial services technology research firm, the Legacy and Ecosystem Transformation award celebrates insurers that replace or overhaul core systems while modernizing their broader technology stack. This includes transformation of policy admin, billing, claims, reinsurance, ERP, and customer-facing platforms through modern tools like APIs, cloud infrastructure, Agile delivery, and DevOps.

Donald Light, Director at Celent commented, "Celent's Model Insurer Awards recognize how insurers are using technology to change the face of insurance. MSIG USA has launched a major modernization effort centered on its Enterprise Data Platform. This initiative has significantly improved data accessibility and advanced reporting and analytics. For these achievements MSIG USA is a Model Insurer."

MSIG USA's Enterprise Data Platform was built in close partnership with Percipience LLC, leveraging its Data Magnifier platform to deliver a flexible, cloud-native foundation for enterprise-wide data integration, governance, and insight generation.

Looking ahead, MSIG USA plans to continue leveraging EDP to enhance analytics and insights across all business channels, utilize both structured and unstructured data to build and scale AI capabilities, and support global growth as part of MS&AD Insurance Group's long-term transformation strategy.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. Within Asia, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Korea, India and Taiwan. It is the top non-life regional insurance provider in ASEAN based on gross written premiums. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables them to provide responsive and personalized service for their clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE MSIG USA