BCT Digital launches its 'Innovation Partner Program' for Community Banks in the U.S

BCT Digital Expands Product Portfolio in the U.S., Invites Community Banks. Join the 'Innovation Partner Program' for AI-Led Risk and Compliance Transformation

- Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO BCT Digital

MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BCT Digital , a global product leader in RiskTech, RegTech, and SustainTech, today announced its strategic expansion into the United States, marking a key milestone in the company's global growth journey. As part of this expansion, the company is launching the Innovation Partner Program, aimed at empowering community banks with AI-driven products focused on credit risk, model risk, enterprise risk, GRC, ESG and climate risk.

As part of the Innovation Partner Program, BCT Digital will collaborate with a select group of forward-thinking community banks, offering them exclusive early access to its proven product portfolio. These include products for credit risk, model risk, enterprise risk and GRC, ESG, and climate risk. Participating banks will receive early adopter benefits such as customized product implementation, priority technical support, co-marketing visibility, and joint case study opportunities.

Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital, said: "Community banks are the cornerstone of the U.S. financial system and play a crucial role in inclusive economic development. As regulatory demands and risk dynamics evolve, these institutions need intelligent, agile, and cost-effective products to stay ahead. We're excited to bring our U.S.-ready product suite to support these banks through our Innovation Partner Program.”

BCT Digital's expansion into the U.S. builds on its successful product deployments across Asia and the Middle East, where its AI-led platforms have helped financial institutions manage credit, model, enterprise, GRC, ESG and climate-related risks. Its flagship product rt360 Early Warning System has enabled early borrower stress detection, saving over USD 500 million per institution annually. BCT Digital, in collaboration with a leading Indian bank, earlier has successfully participated in the test phase of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4th Regulatory Sandbox Cohort , focused on the prevention and mitigation of financial frauds. The company's rt360 Real Time Monitoring System, was approved by the RBI for its innovative and proactive approach to fraud detection and prevention. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to building a safer and more resilient banking ecosystem through advanced RegTech solutions.

Ranked among the Top 100 Global RiskTech Firms and #28 in the RiskTech AI 50 by Chartis Research, BCT Digital is now inviting U.S. community banks to partner and co-create the future of AI-led risk and compliance.

About BCT Digital:

BCT Digital, a global risk technology and compliance products company, offers solutions for banks and financial institutions. The core of BCT Digital's offerings lies in the ability to identify gaps and build solutions that are specifically suited to regional regulations across global markets. BCT Digital adopts emerging technologies to enable financial institutions mitigate risks, ensure liquidity and improve customer engagement. For more information, visit

To request a demo or enquire about partnership opportunities, reach out to

Kristen Magnusson

BCT Digital

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.