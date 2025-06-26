403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Petrus Resources Ltd. : Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Petrus' notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid. The NCIB allows Petrus to purchase up to 6,448,237 common shares (representing 5% of Petrus' outstanding common shares as of June 18, 2025) over a period of 12 months commencing on June 30, 2025. On June 18, 2025, Petrus had 128,964,754 common shares outstanding. The NCIB will expire no later than June 29, 2026. Petrus Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.37.
