DLP Resources Announces Closing Of $7.5 Million Brokered And Non-Brokered Private Placements

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement offerings, comprised of a brokered offering for gross proceeds of $5,889,264.90 (the "") and a non-brokered offering for $1,633,697.70 in gross proceeds (the "" and together with the Brokered Offering, the ""), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,522,962.60. The Brokered Offering was led by Paradigm Capital Inc. as agent (the "").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 25,076,542 units of the Company (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.30 per Unit (the " Offering Price "), comprised of 19,630,883 Units issued under the Brokered Offering and 5,445,659 Units issued under the Non-Brokered Offering. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.45 per Warrant Share for a period of 3 years from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and the completion of a 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment report for the Company's Aurora Property, general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Agent received an aggregate cash fee of $284,518.15. In addition, the Company issued to the Agent 902,502 non-transferable broker warrants (the " Broker Warrants "). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the Agent to purchase one Common Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. In addition, the Company paid a cash fee of $695.88 to a finder in connection with the Non-Brokered Offering.

The Units issued under the Offering were issued on a private placement basis pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, and as such will not be subject to resale restrictions under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Peru and Southeastern British Columbia exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site for additional information.