Aeries Technology (AERT) Delivers High-Performing Global Capability Center For Leading U.S. Healthcare Fintech Platform
Launched during the pandemic, the engagement spanned four years and included the full lifecycle design, build, and operation of the client's custom GCC. The center scaled to more than 300 professionals across Service Operations, Platform & IT, Product Engineering, Finance, and Data & Analytics. Built to meet stringent HIPAA-compliant controls and regulatory-grade uptime expectations, the GCC became a mission-critical engine of service delivery, innovation, and cost optimization.
Under Aeries' leadership, the center achieved consistently high service-level performance, strong employee satisfaction scores, and enterprise-grade operational resilience. As the client's growth strategy evolved, the company opted to transition the GCC into a wholly owned subsidiary-underscoring Aeries' ability to deliver structural flexibility and long-term value creation.
"This hand-off demonstrates how Aeries delivers scalable, future-ready operating platforms that unlock innovation and long-term strategic advantage," said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. "We are proud to support clients as they transform outsourced execution into enterprise capability."
The seamless transition also reflects the strength of Aeries' shared governance model, AI-enabled operations discipline, and embedded compliance infrastructure. The Company continues to expand its presence as a transformation partner to PE-backed and growth-stage businesses across healthcare, fintech, and enterprise software.
About Aeries Technology
Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies. Supporting scalable, technology-driven execution since 2012, Aeries has earned Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding client transitions, strategic partnerships, and operational execution. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Actual results may differ. Aeries disclaims any obligation to update statements except as required by law.
