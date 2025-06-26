Photovoltaics Market Worth $968.32 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global photovoltaics market is projected to reach USD 968.32 billion by 2030 from USD 613.57 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. A major factor driving the photovoltaics market is the growing global emphasis on clean and sustainable energy sources. Governments and industry are moving towards renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions and fulfill climate targets. Supportive guidelines, tax enforcement, and renewable energy goals encourage mass solar adoption. Technological progress has improved the efficiency and life of the PV system, which increases its value proposition. In addition, the declining costs for solar panels and installation of PV systems make more accessible applications in residential, commercial, and tool-prime applications. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Photovoltaics Market " 100 – Tables

60 – Figures

200 – Pages Photovoltaics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 613.57 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 968.32 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Type, Material Type, Cell Type, Installation Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Issues related to land acquisition for deploying solar projects Key Market Opportunities Rapid advances in Perovskite solar cell manufacturing Key Market Drivers Decreasing cost of energy storage devices

Flexible segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030

By type, the flexible segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the photovoltaics market, which is fueled by the increasing demand for lightweight, portable, and flexible solar solutions. They can be incorporated into curved surfaces and are well-suited for use in wearables, electric vehicles, building facades, and mobile power systems. Improvements in thin-film technologies and organic photovoltaic materials further contribute to efficiency improvement and cost savings in production. Their ease of transportation and assembly also facilitates broader usage in off-grid and remote areas. These facets of versatility and affordability contribute to the sharp growth in the flexible PV market.

Utilities segment is likely to account for the largest share of photovoltaics market in 2030.

The utilities segment is projected to capture the largest share of the photovoltaics industry in 2030 due to the large-scale solar farm deployments. Rising energy demand, supportive government policies, and declining solar installation costs encourage utility companies to invest heavily in photovoltaic infrastructure. Additionally, the integration of energy storage solutions is making utility-scale solar more viable and reliable. Governments and utilities are increasingly investing in utility-scale solar projects as a cost-effective and scalable solution to transition away from fossil fuels, ensure energy security, and meet climate commitments. These projects benefit from economies of scale, favorable policy support, and declining solar installation costs, making them central to grid-level clean energy expansion.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030.

Asia Pacific is driven by robust solar deployment policies, growing energy demand, and strong manufacturing capabilities. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are at the forefront of solar adoption, with China alone accounting for a significant portion of global PV module production and installations. The region benefits from high solar irradiance, large-scale land availability, and favorable policy frameworks, including feed-in tariffs, capital subsidies, and renewable energy targets supporting utility-scale and rooftop solar projects. In addition to domestic consumption, it acts as a major export hub for solar components, particularly PV modules and inverters, contributing to cost competitiveness globally. Government initiatives such as China's Belt and Road Initiative and India's National Solar Mission have further spurred investment in solar infrastructure. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, electrification of rural areas, and increasing environmental awareness encourage residential and commercial adoption of PV systems. The region also leads in R&D and innovation, with several players investing in next-generation solar technologies such as perovskite cells and bifacial modules. As a result, it is well-positioned to retain its leadership in the PV market in terms of volume and technological advancement.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the photovoltaics companies include Jinko Solar (China), JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Trinasolar (China), LONGi (China), Tongwei Co (China), Canadian Solar (Canada), First Solar (US), Hanwha Qcells (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), SHARP CORPORATION (Japan), Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SUNGROW (China), SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany), and SolarEdge (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Thin-Film Photovoltaic Market by Material (Cadmium Telluride, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Amorphous Silicon, Perovskite, and Organic PV), Type (Rigid, and Flexible), Component (Module, Inverter, and BOS), End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis by Type of Structure (Planar and Mesoporous), Product (Rigid and Flexible), Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utility), Type, Application, Technology and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight: ResearchInsight/building-integrated-photovoltaic-market

Content Source: PressReleases/pv-market

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED