Server Market To Reach USD 224.9 Billion By 2032, Driven By Surge In Cloud Infrastructure And Data Center Expansion SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 111.60 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 224.90 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.14% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Segments
| . By Product (Rack, Blade, Tower, Micro, Open Compute Project)
. By Channel (Direct, Reseller, Systems integrator, Others)
. By End Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, Others)
|Key Growth Drivers
|Rising demand for data centers and cloud computing is significantly driving the expansion of the global server market landscape
Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Server Market, Make an Enquiry Now@
By Product: Rack Segment Dominated, Open Compute Project Fastest Growing
The rack server segment held the largest market share of more than 51% in 2023 due to its versatility, space efficiency, and traditional usage across a broad range of data centers. Rack servers, the backbone of cloud data centers with high-density setups, modular upgrades, and easy maintenance.
The Open Compute Project is poised for the fastest growth during 2024–2032, with enterprises and hyperscale providers converging on open-source hardware standards. Ideal for their efficiency, flexibility, and affordability, OCP servers are quickly being adopted for modern data centers where rapid customization and deployment are essential.
By Channel: Direct Dominated, Reseller, Fastest Growing
Direct segment dominated the server market in 2023 and accounted for 44% of revenue share in 2023, mainly by big enterprises with custom configuration, long-term contract, and OEM technical support in a direct manner. This channel provides improved pricing, security , and service contracts.
The reseller segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024–2032, owing to increased traction from SMEs for bundled services, value-added solutions, and localized support. Resellers also serve as an important link between global OEMs and regional end-users by providing integration and after-sales services.
By End Use: IT & Telecom Dominated, BFSI Fastest Growing
Due to the enormous server deployments necessary to enable cloud infrastructure, network virtualization, and digital communication platforms, the IT & Telecom sector held the largest market share in 2023 and prevailed in revenue share. These sectors require scalable computing power to process large volumes of customer data, onboarding, and real-time traffic.
The BFSI segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032, driven by digital banking, financial transactions over the internet, and the increasing need for cybersecurity. To provide secure access to data around the clock, financial institutions are going for exclusive server investments, enabling exceptional server performance and real-time processing.
Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Server Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@
Regional Insights: North America Dominated, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing
North America dominated the server market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to the large cloud providers, strong IT infrastructure, along high data centre density of the U.S. and Canada. There are also government digitization initiatives and, of course, the tech-driven enterprises, which further strengthen the demand.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during 2024–2032. The growth in the region is driven by digital transformation in developing countries, 5G rollout, and hyperscale data centre expansions, primarily in China, India , and Southeast Asia.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment