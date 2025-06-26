Serrala Launches Cloud-Based Cash Application Solution To Revolutionize Receivables Matching

Serrala launches cloud Cash App in Alevate AR to automate payment matching, eliminate manual tasks and cut AR processing time from days to minutes.

- Nils Strachanowski, VP Product Order to Cash at SerralaHAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, raises the bar for Accounts Receivable (AR) with the launch of its new Cash Application capabilities, now part of the Alevate AR cloud solution. Designed to eliminate the headaches of manual cash allocation, this fully ERP agnostic, AI powered solution gives finance teams a faster and smarter way to match payments and remittances, cutting days of work down to minutes.With this launch, Serrala offers a complete cloud-native AR solution for the realities of today's finance teams: automation at scale, seamless integration with any ERP system, and real-time visibility into receivables. Early adopters are already seeing measurable impact: up to 85% straight-through processing rates, a 90% reduction in manual processing and up to 75% faster cash application cycle times. Companies also report up to 40% fewer full-time resources needed to manage cash allocation tasks, freeing teams to focus on becoming more strategic.“Finance leaders can no longer afford to let fragmented systems hold them back," said Nils Strachanowski, VP Product Order to Cash at Serrala.“Alevate AR, with its advanced cash application capabilities, removes ERP limitations and delivers full transparency and intelligent automation across the entire receivables process regardless of platform. This marks a significant leap toward fully connected, data-driven finance operations. As early adopters experience the benefits, this is only the beginning of what finance teams worldwide will unlock with this technology.”Customers echo these results. "Before Serrala, processing a remittance could take four days. Now it's done in an hour," shared one customer. "After a week away, I caught up on five days of remittances in one day, something that would have taken weeks before."The user experience is equally praised. "Now I just click a button and go. No more manual entry, no more back-and-forth. It's that simple." noted another finance leader. The solution also streamlines deduction handling, reduces error rates and misapplied payments, and delivers real-time KPI dashboards for metrics like DSO and working capital, putting actionable insights directly in the hands of decision makers.The Cash Application capabilities are globally available now, marking an exciting moment in Serrala's journey to transform finance automation.For more information, visit Cash Application Automation Software & Solutions | Serrala

