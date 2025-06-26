CMIT Solutions Acquires Wright Technology Group, Strengthening Presence Across Greater Providence Region

Nation's Leading IT Provider Acquires Regional MSP, Expands Presence Across New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMIT Solutions, a leader in offering enterprise-class IT solutions at accessible prices to small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the acquisition of Wright Technology Group (WTG), a Southern-Massachusetts-based managed service provider. Howard Wright, WTG's President, will remain on board, ensuring continuity in leadership and daily business operations, fostering a smooth transition for employees and clients.

With over 280 locations, CMIT Solutions helps businesses plan, implement, and manage their IT infrastructure. The company ensures these systems remain secure, efficient, and competitive. The addition of Wright Technology Group enhances this capability with a strong culture of customer centricity and a diverse client base across New England and New York, spanning industries such as manufacturing, business services, education, and nonprofits. WTG's proven approach to service delivery and operational efficiency will be further strengthened by CMIT Solutions' partnerships and access to industry-leading vendors, enabling the combined team to deliver even greater value through streamlined IT operations, automated workflows, and improved customer satisfaction.

"This acquisition underscores CMIT's ongoing commitment to strengthening our presence in Providence and investing in the broader New England region," said Roger Lewis, CEO of CMIT Solutions. "Bringing Wright Technology Group into our network allows us to build on a foundation of customer-first service and deepen our capabilities across Southern and Central Massachusetts. Together, we're better positioned to deliver advanced IT solutions and trusted local support to businesses throughout Greater New England."

"Joining CMIT Solutions represents an exciting new chapter for our team and our clients," said Howard Wright, President of Wright Technology Group. "We've always been committed to delivering outstanding service and tailored IT solutions, and now we'll be able to do so with even greater resources and support. I'm confident this partnership will bring tremendous value to our clients and create new opportunities for growth."

"I look forward to partnering with their team as we expand our footprint and elevate the level of service we provide to businesses across the region," said Ian Miller, General Manager of CMIT Solutions in Providence.

CMIT Solutions combines the personal touch of locally invested technology professionals with the strength of a national network. Offering a wide range of technology services-from proactive monitoring and cybersecurity to responsive crisis support-CMIT gives clients access to industry-leading expertise and solutions. With nearly 30 years of experience, CMIT understands the unique challenges of growing businesses. Its nationwide collaboration ensures that every client benefits from collective knowledge and enterprise-class technology, all tailored to meet local needs and drive long-term success.

