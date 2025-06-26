Food Waste Management Market To Reach $136.2B By 2032, Boosted By Tech And Policy Innovations Datam Intelligence

Food Waste Management Market

Food Waste Management Market is set to double by 2032, driven by sustainability, tech innovation, and global policies targeting zero-waste goals.

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Food Waste Management Market reached US$ 69.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly to US$ 136.2 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This impressive growth is driven by increased awareness of sustainability, tightening government regulations, the rise of circular economy practices, and advanced technological solutions to food waste challenges.As food waste remains one of the largest contributors to climate change, nations and corporations are coming together to find smarter, cleaner, and more cost-effective ways to handle the millions of tons of edible and inedible food materials that are discarded annually.To Download Sample Report:Market DriversGovernment Legislation & Environmental MandatesGovernments are increasingly pushing for reduced landfill usage, food donation, and composting, which compels organizations and households to adopt sustainable practices.Consumer AwarenessGrowing public consciousness around food insecurity and environmental damage from waste is driving change in consumption behavior and waste management at the grassroots level.Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)Businesses, particularly in food retail and hospitality, are integrating food recovery programs and sustainable supply chains to meet ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) goals.Technological InnovationsDigital platforms, IoT sensors, and real-time data analytics now allow better tracking, analysis, and prevention of food waste throughout the supply chain.Leading Companies in the MarketVeolia EnvironnementSUEZWaste Management, Inc.Republic Services, Inc.Covanta Ltd.Stericycle, Inc.Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.FCC EnvironmentRemondis SE & Co. KGClean Harbors, Inc.Market Segmentation & InsightsBy Waste Type: Cereals, Dairy & Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat & Poultry, Others.By Source: Residential, Commercial, Industrial.By Service: Collection, Transportation, Disposal/Recycling.By Process: Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion, Incineration/ Combustion, Others.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaRegional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America holds a substantial share of the global market, driven by early regulatory enforcement, technological advancement, and the presence of key players. Food waste laws, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, encourage reduction, donation, and composting strategies.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the food waste management landscape. Rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and rising food consumption are contributing to increased waste. At the same time, regional governments are rolling out frameworks and subsidies to address this issue.EuropeEurope remains a leader in sustainability initiatives. Regulatory efforts such as“Farm to Fork” strategies and EU-wide waste-reduction targets are driving investment in innovative waste technologies and resource recovery solutions.Latest News in the USA1. Mandatory Composting in New York City (April 2025):New York City has rolled out a city-wide curbside composting initiative, now mandatory for all households and food-related businesses. Failure to comply may lead to fines, but the city has paired this with educational campaigns and community composting hubs.2. Divert Inc. Expands National Presence:Divert Inc., a leading food waste solutions provider, has scaled up operations to over 6,600 retail locations. The company uses RFID technology to track waste patterns and collaborates with grocers to prevent waste before it occurs. Recently, it entered a $1 billion infrastructure agreement to develop anaerobic digestion facilities across the country.3. Supermarkets Push for Zero-Waste Goals:Major grocery chains, including Kroger and Walmart, have intensified their zero-waste efforts. By 2030, these retailers aim to cut food waste by 50% by leveraging AI-powered inventory tracking, smarter logistics, and partnerships with food donation networks.Latest News in Japan1. Japan Beats 2030 Food Waste Target Ahead of Schedule:In fiscal year 2022, Japan successfully reduced food waste to 4.72 million tonnes, surpassing its 2030 goal of 4.89 million tonnes well ahead of schedule. This success is credited to consumer education, retailer cooperation, and policy changes around expiration labeling.2. Revised Food Waste Policy Framework (March 2025):Japan's Ministry of Environment unveiled a revised policy that aims to cut household food loss by 50% and business waste by 60% compared to 2000 levels by 2030. The plan includes annual reporting mandates, public-private collaborations, and funding for innovation in waste conversion technologies.3. GOMI Solutions Unveils Waste-to-Energy Breakthrough:Tokyo-based GOMI Solutions launched an eco-friendly pyrolysis system that converts both food and plastic waste into synthetic oil. The system, branded“GOMIX,” eliminates the need for incineration, reducing emissions and allowing municipalities to manage mixed waste streams more sustainably.ConclusionThe food waste management market is on a strong upward trajectory, with its size nearly doubling over the next decade. The drivers are clear: climate urgency, public policy, shifting consumer attitudes, and tech-enabled waste solutions. As developed nations like the USA enforce mandatory composting and commercial tracking, and innovators in countries like Japan deploy cutting-edge conversion technologies, global collaboration will be key in building a zero-waste food ecosystem.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here:Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision:Related Reports:Fruit Seed Waste MarketWaste Paper Management Market

