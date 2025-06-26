Gluware Powers Momentum With Launch Of Gluware 5.6: Driving Unprecedented Speed And Efficiency For Network Automation Builders

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent no-code/low-code network automation and orchestration, today announced the release of Gluware 5.6, a transformative update designed to accelerate and refine network automation workflows. This launch builds on Gluware's momentum, enabling network automation builders to achieve unparalleled speed and efficiency. Further expanding Gluware's commitment to network automation without limits, this latest platform update delivers key integrations that enable NetDevOps and network automation engineers to accelerate automation, gain greater control, and extend automation capabilities across more vendors and devices.

"Gluware 5.6 is designed to remove the barriers that slow down network automation, giving network automation builders a comprehensive suite to work faster and more efficiently," said Michael Haugh, Vice President of Product Marketing at Gluware. "With new Git integration and expanded support for Arista, Cisco and HPE Aruba, we're making it easier for teams to automate large, complex multi-vendor networks and integrate with existing tools. With this update, we're helping customers reduce manual effort, accelerate project timelines, and achieve greater operational efficiency."

Gluware 5.6 provides network automation builders with several upgrades, including:



Enhanced Version Control with native Git Protocol integration with support for external repositories including GitHub and BitBucket : Seamlessly integrate Gluware with Git-based repositories including GitHub and BitBucket for enhanced transparency, version control and backup/restore of Gluware constructs including Audit Policies and Config Models. Commit updates to a local Git repository or effortlessly synchronize with external repositories.

Expanded Support for:



HPE Aruba EdgeConnect ECOS: Unlock key Gluware capabilities including Device Manager, Config Drift & Audit, Network RPA, and Topology.



Arista EOS Enhanced Discovery: Gluware discovery of Arista EOS-based devices now includes component-level information for lifecycle management and hardware inventory reports.



Meraki Device Filtering: Precisely control Gluware inventory using new filter mechanisms in Device Manager. Define user rules to exclude specific Meraki devices for focused automation.



Enhanced Switch Port Management: Leverage a new library within the Config Model Editor for streamlined and improved switch port configuration.

Cisco Catalyst 4500 ISSU Support: Benefit from In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) capabilities within OS Manager for uninterrupted operations on Cisco Catalyst 4500 switches.

Network RPA Template Builder : Accelerate automation workflows with real-time testing. Test and iterate variables and LiquidJS templates using live workflow context in the Network RPA Template Builder. Define, load, build and edit until getting the desired outcome, then instantly sync the updated variable or template with your workflow.

Improved Platform Usability:



Intuitive Device Details Navigation: Clearly labeled sidebar tabs and an enhanced layout provide swift access to organized device sections with scrolling flexibility. Centralized Third-Party Integrations: A unified tab simplifies management and configuration for Cisco API Services, Git repositories, NetBox, ServiceNow, and SMTP, improving visibility.

"The network is the vital backbone for enterprise innovation, and we see every day how network automation enables our customers to move faster and achieve more," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. "With Gluware 5.6, we make it even easier for network automation builders to overcome complexity and deliver results. We're committed to providing the tools and support that help our customers drive greater efficiency and innovation across their organizations."

Gluware 5.6 is available now. To build your automated network bigger, better, and up to 100x faster, visit: .

About Gluware:

Gluware is the leader in intelligent network automation, helping organizations improve security, simplify complexity, eliminate toil, and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure.

Trusted by the Global 2000, Gluware's intent-based, multi-vendor automation platform handles millions of network changes in minutes-flawlessly. Whether used out of the box or as a builder platform, Gluware delivers a 95% reduction in network outages, 100% network security policy compliance, a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades, and self-operating network capabilities in just three months.

