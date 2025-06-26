UN Global Compact Marks 15-Year Milestone In Global Anti-Corruption Initiative, Underscoring Integrity As Cornerstone Of Sustainable Development

MEXICO CITY, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact commemorated the successful conclusion of its 15-year Anti-Corruption Collective Action (ACCA) initiative at a special two-day event held on 26–27 June. Funded since its inception in 2010 by the Siemens Integrity Initiative, the project commemorated a remarkable journey of promoting business integrity and combating corruption across the globe.

The event brought together a diverse group of more than 100 leaders from business, Government, international organizations, academia and civil society, hosted in collaboration with UN Global Compact Country Networks Mexico and Brazil. Discussions highlighted powerful achievements and valuable insights derived from ACCA initiatives implemented by 13 Global Compact Country Networks.

A cornerstone of the event was the launch of the comprehensive legacy report, 15 Years of Collective Action: Stories of Integrity from the Private Sector . The report captures global impacts through compelling narratives that vividly illustrate how cross-sector collaboration has tangibly transformed business practices, enhanced transparency and fostered ethical leadership worldwide.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, stated: "The Anti-Corruption Collective Action initiative has proven that integrity is not just good ethics - it's good business. Corruption erodes trust, weakens institutions and hampers sustainable development. Collective Action has demonstrated its power to align companies, Governments and civil society behind a shared vision of transparency and accountability. As we commemorate these successes, we reaffirm our call for continued collaboration to sustain momentum towards a more equitable and ethical global economy."

Key highlights from the event and legacy report include:

1. Collective Action as a Driver of Sustainable Development: The ACCA initiative underscored the vital role of collaboration in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions. Participants reiterated how partnerships have multiplied individual efforts, creating lasting improvements in governance and corporate responsibility.

2. Impact through Storytelling: By harnessing the power of storytelling, the legacy report connects audiences to the real-world impacts of anti-corruption efforts. Personal accounts from business executives, community leaders and stakeholders offer insights into how ethical practices have reshaped corporate cultures and communities, making the case for continued global cooperation.

3. Ongoing Commitment to Transparency and Integrity: Recognizing the enduring importance of Collective Action, participants highlighted the need for continued engagement and knowledge sharing. The event also spotlighted resources such as the Uniting against Corruption: A Playbook on Anti-Corruption Collective Action, the ACCA e-learning course and the Doing Business with Integrity course designed to foster transparency and guide future initiatives.

The report features stories organized by key themes, including Engaging the Next Generation of Ethical Leaders, Harnessing Digital Technology for Transparency, and more. Each theme is illustrated with real-world examples of how the project strengthens good governance, builds trust and promotes business integrity in various sectors globally.

The UN Global Compact, as a leading voice in Collective Action, has consistently emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors to combat corruption and promote integrity. ACCA has catalyzed widespread change and established Collective Action as a vital framework for addressing complex global challenges like corruption. Looking ahead, the UN Global Compact calls on companies worldwide to join forces in scaling up anti-corruption efforts.

Download the 15 Years of Collective Action: Stories of Integrity from the Private Sector to learn more about the progress made since 2010 by the Siemens-backed Anti-Corruption Collective Action (ACCA) project of the UN Global Compact. With stories from 13 different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America, the ACCA Legacy Report serves as a testament to how trusted private sector partnerships can transform industries, drive long-term success and protect people.

