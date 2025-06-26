Unico Connect Doubles Down On AI And Cloud Expertise To Support Global Client Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Unico Connect, a leading software development agency, is sharpening its focus on advanced tools and infrastructure to speed up digital product launches and support its growing global client base.







Unico Connect Is Ramping Up Its AI and Cloud Capabilities

By increasing its use of platforms and automation tools, the agency aims to deliver faster, reduce manual development steps, and improve scalability across global markets, with a particular focus on the U.S.

Unico Connect has reported a 75% increase in deployment speed and a 60% reduction in operational costs through its managed cloud and DevOps solutions, supporting its work building secure, high-performance systems.

This announcement builds on a year of expansion. In early 2024, the agency launched in France and strengthened its U.S. fintech presence, driving demand for cloud-native systems, agile delivery models, and greater technical flexibility.

"More of our clients are moving fast and building across regions," said Malay Parekh, Unico Connect's CEO. "We're responding by investing in systems that speed up the process while keeping things reliable and cost-effective."

Unico Connect delivers comprehensive, sector-tailored solutions with speed, quality, and security:



Industry expertise : Serves healthcare, education, fintech, and logistics clients

End-to-end delivery : From infrastructure setup through automation and continuous deployment, ensuring rapid rollout without compromise Stability & security : Employs real-time monitoring and robust security protocols for safe, reliable operations across regions

To learn more about how the agency helps businesses create digital products faster and more efficiently, visit

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect specializes in delivering tailored digital solutions across various industries, including education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, and e-commerce. By leveraging modern platforms, tools, and AI-based solutions, Unico Connect aims to democratize development and make digital solutions accessible for all businesses.