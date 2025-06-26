Kevin Klipstein To Step Down As President And CEO Of US Squash At The Conclusion Of 2025
PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Squash today announced that Kevin Klipstein, President and CEO, will step down from his role at the conclusion of 2025, marking the end of a transformative twenty-year tenure. Under Klipstein's leadership, US Squash experienced the most significant period of growth in its 120-year history and is now poised to capitalize on squash's Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028.
US Squash has initiated a national search for Klipstein's successor, with Klipstein remaining in place to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
"Serving the sport in this role has been incredibly rewarding," said Klipstein. "It's not easy to step away from something that's been so important to me professionally and personally for such a long time. I am grateful for the opportunity and for the support I've received throughout my time here and to end on a high note of the Olympic inclusion is incredibly humbling. I'm proud of what we've achieved and confident that US Squash is well-positioned to thrive in this next chapter."
Board Chair Sandy Tierney praised Klipstein's accomplishments, stating, "Kevin's steadfast dedication has propelled US Squash to unprecedented growth and success. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have elevated the sport nationally and internationally."
During Klipstein's tenure, the organization and sport have seen remarkable expansion:
-
570% growth in membership revenue and a 10x increase in accreditation revenue
U.S. participation doubled to 1.3 million players (Sports & Fitness Industry Association)
Staff expanded from 3 to over 30, making US Squash the largest national governing body for squash globally
Unified collegiate squash under the College Squash Association
Achieved gender parity at the U.S. Open with equal prize money since 2013
Opened the $41M Arlen Specter US Squash Center in 2021
Launched Club Locker, a SaaS platform now used in nearly 100 venues
Elevated Team USA women's team to world #2 ranking through the High Performance Program
Established the U.S. Squash Foundation, including Access Courts to expand participation
Kelly Skinner, Vice President for High Performance at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, commented, "The athletes' consistently outstanding performance at the Pan American Games over the last decade speaks for itself, and we're eager to support them in the lead up to their Olympic debut in LA."
US Squash is grateful for Klipstein's enduring contributions and looks forward to celebrating his legacy while identifying its next leader.
About US Squash
US Squash is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which serves as the only national governing body and membership organization for the sport in the United States. Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Philadelphia, it is a member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Pan American Squash Federation and the World Squash Federation.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
Chris McClintick
Director of Communications, US Squash
SOURCE US SquashWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment