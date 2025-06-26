Kevin Klipstein To Step Down As President And CEO Of US Squash At The Conclusion Of 2025

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- US Squash today announced that Kevin Klipstein, President and CEO, will step down from his role at the conclusion of 2025, marking the end of a transformative twenty-year tenure. Under Klipstein's leadership, US Squash experienced the most significant period of growth in its 120-year history and is now poised to capitalize on squash's Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028.

US Squash has initiated a national search for Klipstein's successor, with Klipstein remaining in place to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

"Serving the sport in this role has been incredibly rewarding," said Klipstein. "It's not easy to step away from something that's been so important to me professionally and personally for such a long time. I am grateful for the opportunity and for the support I've received throughout my time here and to end on a high note of the Olympic inclusion is incredibly humbling. I'm proud of what we've achieved and confident that US Squash is well-positioned to thrive in this next chapter."

Board Chair Sandy Tierney praised Klipstein's accomplishments, stating, "Kevin's steadfast dedication has propelled US Squash to unprecedented growth and success. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have elevated the sport nationally and internationally."

During Klipstein's tenure, the organization and sport have seen remarkable expansion:



570% growth in membership revenue and a 10x increase in accreditation revenue

U.S. participation doubled to 1.3 million players (Sports & Fitness Industry Association)

Staff expanded from 3 to over 30, making US Squash the largest national governing body for squash globally

Unified collegiate squash under the College Squash Association

Achieved gender parity at the U.S. Open with equal prize money since 2013

Opened the $41M Arlen Specter US Squash Center in 2021

Launched Club Locker, a SaaS platform now used in nearly 100 venues

Elevated Team USA women's team to world #2 ranking through the High Performance Program Established the U.S. Squash Foundation, including Access Courts to expand participation

Kelly Skinner, Vice President for High Performance at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, commented, "The athletes' consistently outstanding performance at the Pan American Games over the last decade speaks for itself, and we're eager to support them in the lead up to their Olympic debut in LA."

US Squash is grateful for Klipstein's enduring contributions and looks forward to celebrating his legacy while identifying its next leader.

About US Squash

US Squash is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which serves as the only national governing body and membership organization for the sport in the United States. Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Philadelphia, it is a member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Pan American Squash Federation and the World Squash Federation.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Chris McClintick

Director of Communications, US Squash

SOURCE US Squash

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED