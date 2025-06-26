Sceye Receives Investment From Softbank Corp. To Scale Stratospheric Platform Development And Launch Pre-Commercial HAPS Services In Japan In 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership strengthens SoftBank's longstanding advocacy for the HAPS industry as a transformative infrastructure to enhance connectivity and address global challenges. While conventional mobile networks have focused on 2D coverage for smartphones and vehicles, the upcoming 6G era will demand telecommunications infrastructure with 3D architecture to support increasing connectivity for drones and UAVs in the sky. Building on its history in Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, SoftBank is investing in Sceye's HAPS-based stratospheric telecommunications as a highly scalable solution to complement their existing terrestrial towers and satellite constellations.

As part of the strategic collaboration, SoftBank plans to begin providing pre-commercial HAPS services in Japan in 2026. These services are expected to support communication recovery during disruptions due to large-scale disasters, such as major earthquakes, and deliver connectivity to hard-to-reach areas, including mountainous regions and remote islands. Leveraging the advantages of HAPS – faster speeds, greater capacity, lower latency, and more flexible deployment capabilities compared to satellite-based communications – SoftBank, in collaboration with Sceye, will strengthen its network resilience and promote universal service nationwide.

"SoftBank brings a wealth of experience in non-terrestrial connectivity and has long championed the stratosphere as the next frontier for solving some of the world's most pressing challenges," said Mikkel Vestergaard Frandsen, CEO and Founder of Sceye. "Their investment affirms the viability of Sceye's platform. We're proud to welcome them as a strategic partner as we accelerate toward commercial service."

This investment follows Sceye's successful 2024 flight program , where it became the first to complete a full diurnal flight in the stratosphere while staying over an area of operation for over 24-hours. This key proof point confirms the viability of geostationary platforms below orbital altitude and was a decisive factor in the partnership.

Junichi Miyakawa, President and CEO of SoftBank Corp., commented: "As a global pioneer, SoftBank has been developing HAPS-based services since 2017. In addition to our research and development for HTA-type HAPS, I'm extremely pleased we'll be launching LTA-type HAPS pre-commercial services in 2026 through our new partnership with Sceye. The stratospheric-based, wide area telecommunications of HAPS will play a key role in expanding network area coverage to areas that are difficult to reach with existing mobile network infrastructure, and it will also provide a means of restoring communications when large-scale disasters strike."

SoftBank joins Sceye's notable group of international investors from the telecom industry, further validating the company's unique technical capabilities. The new capital will be used to support Sceye's continued development and entry into commercial operations.

About Sceye:

Founded in 2014, Sceye is an aerospace company leading the industry of High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) to connect people and protect the planet. With more than 20 successful flights and partnerships with federal, state and commercial partners, Sceye is opening a new infrastructure layer between terrestrial and space systems. Its platforms expand connectivity, detect and manage climate disasters in real-time, and provide precise environmental monitoring to help humanity and our planet.

About SoftBank Corp.:

Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) operates telecommunications and IT businesses in Japan and globally. Building on its strong business foundation, SoftBank Corp. is expanding into non-telecom fields in line with its "Beyond Carrier" growth strategy while further growing its telecom business by harnessing the power of 5G/6G, IoT, Digital Twin and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solutions, including High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS)-based stratospheric telecommunications. While constructing AI data centers and developing homegrown LLMs specialized for the Japanese language with 1 trillion parameters, SoftBank is integrating AI with radio access networks (AI-RAN) with the aim of becoming a provider of next-generation social infrastructure. To learn more, please visit .

