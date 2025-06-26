Authid Partners With Prove To Provide Deepfake‐Resistant Identity Verification Capabilities Globally And Defend Against AI‐Generated Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) authID and Prove's strategic partnership offers an advanced, biometric-driven solution designed to target AI‐generated deepfake fraud, protecting thousands of enterprise customers from synthetic identities and video-based impersonation attacks.

Denver, CO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Prove , the world's most accurate identity verification and authentication provider, to fight against the growing threat of AI-generated deepfake fraud. This partnership enables both companies to address a rapidly evolving challenge by leveraging advanced, biometric-driven technologies to safeguard against synthetic identities and fraud in the digital age.

The threat of AI-generated deepfakes has become a pressing concern for businesses and consumers alike. Deepfakes, including synthetic images and videos, have enabled fraudsters to impersonate individuals with alarming accuracy. Through this partnership, authID and Prove aim to deliver a solution that doesn't just react to fraud after it happens but prevents it at the source by ensuring the integrity of digital identities.

“Deepfakes are changing the nature of fraud. We need solutions that are secure, privacy-first, and fast. authID's PrivacyKey brings the trust layer needed to block impersonation without adding friction,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove .

The integration of authID's biometric technologies – Proof TM , Verified TM and PrivacyKey TM – into Prove's platform strengthens its ability to detect and block synthetic identities and video-based impersonation. These tools will be embedded directly into Prove's platform to further strengthen its identity proofing and fraud prevention capabilities.

“Partnering with Prove, a company that powers identity verification for many of the world's most trusted financial institutions, is a tremendous validation of our technology and strategic direction,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID .“This partnership is about more than just technology integration, it's about setting a new standard for secure, privacy-preserving identity verification worldwide.”

As Prove expands its global footprint, this partnership offers the scalability and security needed to meet the demands of modern digital transformation, protecting enterprise customers from the rapidly evolving threat landscape of AI-driven fraud.

authID's technology, with its industry-leading accuracy and 1:1 billion false match rate, plays a crucial role in ensuring that digital transactions remain secure and user privacy is upheld. By combining authID's biometric and anti-deepfake capabilities with Prove's trusted identity verification and authentication platform, the partnership unlocks a new era of frictionless, highly secure identity experiences critical in today's digital economy.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises“Know Who's Behind the DeviceTM” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. authID powers biometric identity proofing in 700ms, biometric authentication in 25ms, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey solution, authID provides a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. authID stops fraud at onboarding, blocks deepfakes, prevents account takeover, and eliminates password risks and costs, through the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today's digital ecosystem.

For further information please visit authid.ai .

