Plurilock Announces $2.54 Million CAD Sale To NASDAQ-Listed Enterprise For AI Cybersecurity



Services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity engagement in commercial sector Engagement aligns with Plurilock's broader strategy shift toward re-occurring, higher-margin software and service engagements

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity solutions provider, announces a new $2.54 million CAD, multi-year agreement with a NASDAQ-listed enterprise.

The contract, valued at $2,537,720 CAD ($1,850,000 USD) over 3 years, follows the discovery of high-risk misconfigurations in the client's email security environments. Plurilock's services-led, product-enabled, AI-native approach enabled the Company's Critical Services team to assess the risk. The team recommended the right solution and implemented a behavioral AI email security platform to mitigate phishing threats and reduce operational strain on the client's Security Operations Center.

"This engagement reflects the growing demand for frictionless, high-trust, execution-focused cybersecurity partnerships," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "It showcases our ability to identify and mitigate risks, strengthening our client relationships. This approach supports our shift toward highly visible, re-occurring, higher-margin software and services in the U.S. commercial market."

Fulfillment began during Q2 2025. Financial terms and gross margins are consistent with Plurilock's historical Solutions Division metrics as previously reported in the Company's most recent MD&A. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

