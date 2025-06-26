Certify Secures $40M Series B Funding To Continue Building The Healthcare Provider Data Infrastructure Of The Future

Tripling Growth Year-Over-Year, Certify Emerges as the Go-To Partner for Health Plans

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Certify, the provider data intelligence company, today announced a $40 million Series B funding round led by Transformation Capital, with continued backing from General Catalyst and Upfront Ventures and new support from SemperVirens. The investment brings Certify's total funding to $69 million and comes amid tremendous momentum for Certify, which has tripled its growth year-over-year.

"This funding is the latest marker in Certify's dramatic growth trajectory," said Anshul Rathi, Founder and CEO of Certify. "Provider data chaos remains one of the most overlooked drivers of cost, delay, and abrasion in healthcare today. Without addressing this foundational issue, patients won't find needed care and provider burnout will reach a breaking point. We're building what healthcare has always needed but never had – a single, intelligent source of truth for provider data that transforms fragmented, error-prone processes into a strategic asset."

The company plans to use the funding to accelerate product, engineering and go-to-market efforts to meet growing market demand.

Reimagining Healthcare's Provider Data Foundation

While Certify entered the market as a credentialing platform, the company today serves health plans and digital health companies with end-to-end provider data needs, including credentialing, licensing, monitoring, and roster management – all using a single provider data layer that's AI-powered and grows stronger with each new participant.

"Certify's health plan market penetration and powerful network effects set it apart in the healthcare data infrastructure space," said Scott Rosen, Partner at Transformation Capital. "Their team is modernizing provider data administration by rearchitecting the foundational layer that healthcare runs on. The opportunity ahead - to unify, simplify, and scale provider operations across the industry - is massive."

The company's growth is fueled by its incredible client impact, which includes 40% reduction in administrative costs, 30% improvement in provider data accuracy, 99.8% field-level accuracy, and provider onboarding time cut from months to days.

Certify's platform unifies provider data from thousands of primary sources - like state boards, certifying bodies, and national clearinghouses - through automated pipelines and partnerships. It layers in self-reported data from providers, and uses AI and machine learning to attribute every data point to a unique provider record. Behind the scenes, the platform cleans, standardizes, and normalizes the data, creating a real-time source of truth. Their API-first infrastructure enables source of truth data to be used by customers to automate processes like credentialing and to bring accurate provider data seamlessly into any downstream system - whether for claims or directories - exactly when it's needed.

This level of automation and accuracy is increasingly critical as health plans are under pressure to meet rising regulatory demands, improve provider and member experiences, and reduce administrative waste - all while managing fragmented systems and outdated workflows. Manual data entry drives up to 50% of inaccuracies, and up to 30% of claims are delayed or denied due to provider data issues. In a system that depends on trust, speed, and interoperability, Certify is laying the foundation for the next generation of provider network operations.

About Certify

Certify is the architect of modern provider data infrastructure - combining best-in-class technology, best-in-class data, and deep domain expertise to transform how healthcare operates. Entering the market in 2021 as a credentialing platform, Certify now powers the full provider data lifecycle through a continuously updated source of truth powered by thousands of primary sources and available through one API. The provider data intelligence company is backed by esteemed investors including Transformation Capital, General Catalyst, Upfront Ventures, and SemperVirens. For more information, please visit us at certifyos .

Media Contact

Emily Hackel

[email protected]

SOURCE Certify

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED