Azerbaijan Set To Reach 43% Renewable Energy Share By 2035
Azerbaijan plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its installed capacity to 38% within the next five years and approximately 43% by 2035 through the construction of wind and solar power plants, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, as he said during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers meeting and the forum titled"Industrial Innovation is the Driving Force for Sustainable Energy Development" held in Ningbo, China.
