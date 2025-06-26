Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Set To Reach 43% Renewable Energy Share By 2035

Azerbaijan Set To Reach 43% Renewable Energy Share By 2035


2025-06-26 06:06:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its installed capacity to 38% within the next five years and approximately 43% by 2035 through the construction of wind and solar power plants, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, as he said during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers meeting and the forum titled“Industrial Innovation is the Driving Force for Sustainable Energy Development” held in Ningbo, China.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN26062025000195011045ID1109726620

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search