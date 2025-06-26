403
Samsung Announces Pre Reserve For Next Generation Galaxy Devices In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, June 26, 2025: Samsung today announced that it will launch its next generation of Galaxy devices on July 9. The new devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface and will be supported by breakthrough hardware.
Customers in India can pre-reserve the next generation Galaxy devices, starting today, by paying a token amount of INR 2000.
Customers who pre-reserve will get benefits worth up to INR 5999 on purchasing the next Galaxy. They will also be eligible for early delivery.
Customers can pre-reserve the devices by visiting Samsung, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart and leading retail outlets across India.
Samsung has designed the upcoming devices around what people truly need, such as better performance, sharper cameras, and smarter ways to stay connected. And, Galaxy AI goes beyond what devices can do - it's about how people interact with them.
