403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lytus Studios Debuts With Lytus Music Under Lytus Technologies' Entertainment Expansion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 26, 2025: Lytus Technologies, a forward-thinking platform services entity known for its innovation-led business model, today announced the official launch of Lytus Studios XR India, its media and entertainment division, alongside the debut of Lytus Music, a dynamic new vertical focused on music production, distribution, and artist engagement. Leading this ambitious venture is M. Sai Ramakrishna (SRK) Mudigonda, who joins as Chief Executive Officer of Lytus Studios XR India.
With over 25 years of leadership experience across Media, Entertainment, Sport, Telecoms, and Advertising, SRK brings strategic business development expertise, a deep understanding of content ecosystems, and a proven ability to scale operations across geographies. His appointment underscores Lytus' ambition to become a key player in India's evolving entertainment landscape.
Lytus Studios and Lytus Music: Bold New Frontiers
Headquartered in Hyderabad, one of India's most vibrant cultural hubs, Lytus Studios XR India forms the nucleus of Lytus Technologies' entertainment vision. With plans spanning Over-the-Top (OTT) content, digital-first video, immersive XR formats, and now music, Lytus is building a comprehensive, end-to-end entertainment ecosystem.
Under the Lytus Studios banner, the company unveiled Lytus Music, set to redefine the nation's audio entertainment landscape. The division will focus on original tracks, curated playlists, live performances, immersive sound formats, and support for independent and regional artists. Operating from a state-of-the-art collaborative facility in Hyderabad, it will serve as the epicentre of content creation, talent engagement, and innovation.
“This isn't just about launching a studio or a music label, it's about reimagining entertainment for the digital age,” said SRK Mudigonda, CEO of Lytus Studios XR India.“With Lytus Music, we are laying the foundation for a next-generation audio ecosystem that blends creativity, technology, and cultural relevance.”
Strategic Vision and Expansion
Lytus Studios XR India is actively recruiting across creative, production, platform management, digital marketing, and talent relations. The company is also in advanced stages of finalising a brand ambassador to represent Lytus Music across campaigns and public platforms.
The company plans to create employment opportunities for approximately 150 people within the first year of operation. It will operate out of a 25,000-square-foot office space housing two state-of-the-art studio facilities equipped with the latest and best-in-class technology for content creation, post-production, and immersive formats.
A significant capital outlay has been earmarked for infrastructure, content partnerships, and talent development programmes, with the first phase expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.
“As we expand rapidly into the media and entertainment domain, Sai's cross-sector expertise and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to lead this transformation,” said Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies.“His vision aligns with our ambition to build category-defining platforms across entertainment and beyond.”
About Lytus Technologies
Lytus Technologies is a platform services entity that builds and invests in businesses driving next-generation technology solutions. With a focus on digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and more, Lytus operates across India and various international markets, serving a growing base of 4 million customers. Driven by a vision for innovation and excellence, Lytus is expanding into the Indian market, offering a spectrum of transformative business opportunities and pioneering next-generation technology solutions that reshape industries. The company is now leveraging its innovation-first ethos to shape the future of media and entertainment.
With over 25 years of leadership experience across Media, Entertainment, Sport, Telecoms, and Advertising, SRK brings strategic business development expertise, a deep understanding of content ecosystems, and a proven ability to scale operations across geographies. His appointment underscores Lytus' ambition to become a key player in India's evolving entertainment landscape.
Lytus Studios and Lytus Music: Bold New Frontiers
Headquartered in Hyderabad, one of India's most vibrant cultural hubs, Lytus Studios XR India forms the nucleus of Lytus Technologies' entertainment vision. With plans spanning Over-the-Top (OTT) content, digital-first video, immersive XR formats, and now music, Lytus is building a comprehensive, end-to-end entertainment ecosystem.
Under the Lytus Studios banner, the company unveiled Lytus Music, set to redefine the nation's audio entertainment landscape. The division will focus on original tracks, curated playlists, live performances, immersive sound formats, and support for independent and regional artists. Operating from a state-of-the-art collaborative facility in Hyderabad, it will serve as the epicentre of content creation, talent engagement, and innovation.
“This isn't just about launching a studio or a music label, it's about reimagining entertainment for the digital age,” said SRK Mudigonda, CEO of Lytus Studios XR India.“With Lytus Music, we are laying the foundation for a next-generation audio ecosystem that blends creativity, technology, and cultural relevance.”
Strategic Vision and Expansion
Lytus Studios XR India is actively recruiting across creative, production, platform management, digital marketing, and talent relations. The company is also in advanced stages of finalising a brand ambassador to represent Lytus Music across campaigns and public platforms.
The company plans to create employment opportunities for approximately 150 people within the first year of operation. It will operate out of a 25,000-square-foot office space housing two state-of-the-art studio facilities equipped with the latest and best-in-class technology for content creation, post-production, and immersive formats.
A significant capital outlay has been earmarked for infrastructure, content partnerships, and talent development programmes, with the first phase expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.
“As we expand rapidly into the media and entertainment domain, Sai's cross-sector expertise and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to lead this transformation,” said Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies.“His vision aligns with our ambition to build category-defining platforms across entertainment and beyond.”
About Lytus Technologies
Lytus Technologies is a platform services entity that builds and invests in businesses driving next-generation technology solutions. With a focus on digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and more, Lytus operates across India and various international markets, serving a growing base of 4 million customers. Driven by a vision for innovation and excellence, Lytus is expanding into the Indian market, offering a spectrum of transformative business opportunities and pioneering next-generation technology solutions that reshape industries. The company is now leveraging its innovation-first ethos to shape the future of media and entertainment.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment