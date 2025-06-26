Coolie: Rajinikanth's First Single 'Chikitu' Music Video Released, Sets Internet On Fire [WATCH]

Superstar Rajinikanth's 171st film, 'Coolie,' is currently in production. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj helms this project, which boasts a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Kali Venkat, Reba Monica John, and more. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also make special appearances, with Hegde featuring in a dance number.

Coolie Varaan sollikko..!😎 #Chikitu Music Video is out now!#GetChikitufied 📣💥 ▶️ #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th @rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial #TRajendar @iamnagarjuna @nimmaupendra #SathyaRaj #SoubinShahir @shrutihaasan... twitter/DuG44VlJtg

- Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 25, 2025

Produced by Sun Pictures with a budget of approximately ₹350 crore, 'Jailer' features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is slated for release on August 14th. The film follows other recent releases from major stars like Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Simbu, and Dhanush.

'Chikitu' First Single Track Release

The first single, 'Chikitu,' composed by Anirudh and sung by T. Rajendar, has been released. Arivu penned the lyrics, and Sandy master choreographed the music video featuring Anirudh and T. Rajendar. 'Jailer' will be released pan-India in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

'Coolie' Releasing in 50 Days

With the release just 50 days away, the film's distribution rights are in high demand. Vedeshwara Movies, headed by Ramarao, is reportedly offering over ₹46 crore for the Telugu rights, a record-breaking deal.

Telugu Rights Acquired

Vedhaksara Movies Banner, led by Ramarao, is reportedly leading the race to acquire the Telugu distribution rights for 'Coolie.' This potential deal is being touted as a record-breaking offer, surpassing previous benchmarks. Amazon Prime has already secured the post-theatrical OTT rights for ₹110 crore, while Sun TV holds the satellite rights.

'Coolie' Overseas Distribution Rights

According to Pinkvilla, Ayngaran International acquired the overseas distribution rights for ₹68 crore. While titled 'Coolie' in Tamil, the film will be released as 'Majdoor' in Hindi and dubbed in Telugu and Kannada.

Teaser Controversy

The film's teaser sparked controversy by using the song 'Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa' without permission. Ilaiyaraaja claimed copyright under the Copyright Act of 1957 and demanded its removal or proper authorization. Rajinikanth distanced himself from the issue, stating it was between the producers and Ilaiyaraaja. However, critic Satheesh Kumar pointed out that the song, owned by Echo Sony Music South, had no connection to Ilaiyaraaja. The High Court later ruled that Ilaiyaraaja could not claim ownership after the music label sold the rights to Sun Pictures.