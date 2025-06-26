Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar And Others Send Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Arjun Kapoor
Among those who sent their warm wishes were Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, who took to social media to share heartfelt messages for the actor. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo posted a picture with Arjun, writing,“Happy Birthday Arjjj have a fabbb year ahead... lots of love always @arjunkapoor.” In the image, Kareena and Arjun can be seen posing with a cake, their faces smeared with frosting. The actor is seen with cake smeared all over his face.
Kareena and Arjun worked together in the 2016 romantic comedy“Ki & Ka.” The two share a strong bond both on and off screen.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to wish the '2 States' actor on his birthday with a heartfelt message. Sharing a picture of Arjun, KJo called him "the funniest guy in any room.” He wrote,“Funniest guy in any room!!! Yaaron ka Yaar and dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday Fubu!! @arjunkapoor have the best decade.”
Bhumi Pednekar also extended her birthday greetings to Arjun Kapoor, her co-star from Mere Husband Ki Biwi. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor You are the best."
On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor began his Bollywood journey with the 2012 film“Ishaqzaade,” where he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra. Following his debut, he went on to appear in a variety of films including“Aurangzeb”,“Gunday”,“2 States,”“Finding Fanny,”“Half Girlfriend”,“Mubarakan,”“Namaste England”,“Bhoot Police,”“Ek Villain Returns,” and more.
Most recently, Arjun was seen in the romantic comedy“Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” where he shared the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, was released on 21 February 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment