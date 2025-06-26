Australian Tech Company Announces Launch Of Personal Safety Platform Leelou

Leelou Home

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After more than a decade of research and development, Australian technology company Leelou today announced the launch of its new personal safety platform, Leelou Core, available as a free mobile application.

Leelou Core is designed to enhance personal and community safety by providing users with a suite of practical safety features. The platform enables users to share real-time information with trusted contacts, aiming to improve response during emergencies and offer reassurance to families and communities.

Key features of Leelou Core include:

Within 15 seconds, the app can transmit an audio stream, GPS location, battery level, and group chat to up to five nominated guardians.

Heart rate monitoring (HRM) detects anomalies using biometric data from compatible smartwatches, alerting guardians if a user may require assistance.

Critical alerts notify guardians even when a user's phone is on silent, ensuring important notifications are not missed.

An opt-in, time-based location sharing feature allows users to share their whereabouts with trusted contacts.

AIA Mode is designed for increased vigilance during vulnerable situations, such as walking alone.

Opt-in notifications inform guardians of a user's departure and arrival, supporting families without excessive monitoring.

Encrypted chat ensures privacy of communications.

Leelou Core is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. Advanced features, such as HRM, use biometric data to provide additional safety insights for users and their guardians.

“Our mission is to make personal safety accessible to everyone,” said Jerry Farsoun, Founder of Leelou.“By offering Leelou Core at no cost, we aim to provide Australians with access to advanced safety technology.”

About Leelou

Leelou is an Australian technology company focused on developing mobile applications to enhance personal and community safety. The company prioritizes accessibility and user-centric design in its products.

