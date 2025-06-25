Medi-K Launches 'Booster Magnesium Hot Spray'

MENAFN - GetNews) Focused on Muscle Fatigue and Bruise Care with Topical Magnesium!







In May 2025, Medi-k officially launched its Booster Magnesium Hot Spray (150ml), designed to help relieve muscle fatigue and improve circulation. This topical magnesium spray can be gently applied to the skin, making it convenient for daily use-both before and after workouts, as well as for managing bruises and muscle discomfort.

The spray is marketed as a cosmetic product and is available for purchase at pharmacies and online stores, with a retail price of approximately 29,000 KRW.

User reviews frequently highlight its pleasant experience, with many noting,“It's non-irritating and leaves a subtle aroma at the tip of the nose.” Many consumers report experiencing quick muscle relaxation and a refreshing sense of fatigue relief after applying the spray post-shower or post-exercise.

A product representative explained,“The Medi-k Booster Spray focuses on the 'hot' concept without the need for temperature control, delivering rapid warmth to relax muscles while supporting improved blood circulation. The use of chelated magnesium pidolate enhances absorption compared to conventional inorganic magnesium.”

Looking ahead, Medi-k plans to expand its product lineup beyond sprays, introducing additional formats such as creams, gels, and roll-ons. The company also intends to strengthen its marketing efforts to further penetrate the healthcare and sports markets.

Meanwhile, the magnesium supplement market continues to grow steadily, driven by increasing demand for exercise recovery and fatigue management. In particular, topical magnesium sprays-which allow for direct skin application without the need for oral intake-are gaining significant consumer attention.