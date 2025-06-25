Playstation UX Designer Xi Zhou Earns Global Recognition For Innovative Digital Design In AI And Healthcare

MENAFN - GetNews)



Photo Courtesy: Xi Zhou, Yue Hu, and Minghao He

Santa Clara, CA - June 25, 2025 - Xi Zhou, an award-winning UX designer at PlayStation (Sony Interactive Entertainment), is making waves in the digital design world, garnering multiple global honors for her transformative work across gaming, artificial intelligence, and healthcare. Zhou's innovative design philosophy, rooted in empathy and cultural awareness, is shaping the future of digital user experiences for millions around the world.

Zhou's accomplishments in 2024 and 2025 have earned her and her teams prestigious design awards, solidifying her place as a leader in the UX design field. Her most notable projects include Virtu AI, an AI-powered beauty platform, and Seedlings, a gamified healthcare app for teens managing Type 1 diabetes.

Global Recognition for Innovation in Design

Zhou collaborated with Yue Hu and Minghao He on Virtu AI, an innovative AI-powered platform that generates personalized press-on nail art. The project has been recognized internationally, earning multiple prestigious design awards for its creative use of artificial intelligence, aesthetic innovation, and user experience excellence honors include three Gold Awards at the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards, a Gold Award at the 2024 dotCOMM Awards, two Silver Awards at the 2024 London Design Awards, a Silver Award at the 2024 NY Product Design Awards, a Silver Award at the 2025 AI Design Award, two Honorable Mentions at the 2024 Creative Communication Awards, an Honorable Mention at the 2024 International Design Awards (IDA), and an Iron Award at the 2025 A' Design Award. The project was also named a finalist for the 2025 iF Design Award.

Virtu AI invites users to express their personal style through an intuitive platform that blends creative exploration with AI technology, offering an engaging and seamless shopping experience.

Photo Courtesy: Xi Zhou, Yamei Liao, and Zhuoying Wang

Zhou's Seedlings app, which she co-created with designers Yamei Liao and Zhuoying Wang, reimagines how teens manage Type 1 diabetes. By turning daily glucose monitoring into a game of growth, where users nurture a virtual plant with each successful health check, the app provides a new way for teens to stay engaged with their health. Seedlings also garnered significant recognition, including a Gold Award at the 2024 International Design Awards (IDA), Silver Awards at both the 2024 London Design Awards and the 2024 NY Product Design Awards, and was selected as a finalist for the 2025 UX Design Awards.

“We're not just building a monitoring tool - we're redefining a healthy lifestyle,” said Zhou. The app's gamified design creates a fun and emotionally engaging experience for both users and their families, offering a sense of accomplishment and control over a chronic condition.

A Designer Who Bridges Technology and Humanity

What sets Xi Zhou apart is her unique ability to blend cutting-edge technology with human-centered design. Whether she's crafting intuitive digital experiences for PlayStation's global user base or designing healthcare apps that offer relief to young people, Zhou is redefining what's possible through design. Her work is guided by the belief that digital interactions should be as meaningful and empathetic as they are functional.

Through Seedlings, Virtu AI, and her ongoing work at PlayStation, Zhou is demonstrating the true power of UX design to reshape industries, elevate user experiences, and enhance lives globally.

About Xi Zhou

Xi Zhou is an award-winning UX Designer at PlayStation (Sony Interactive Entertainment), contributing to the Monetization and Commerce team. With a focus on AI, healthcare, and global e-commerce, her designs have earned international recognition, including multiple design awards for projects like Virtu AI and Seedlings. Zhou's user-centered approach is helping to create the next generation of digital experiences that are not only functional but emotionally impactful.