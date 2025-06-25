Doctorna Enters Saudi Market Amid Soaring Demand For Digital Healthcare Solutions

Dubai-based healthcare CRM company , Doctorna, is expanding into Saudi Arabi in a major move to tap into the Kingdom's fast-growing demand for digital health infrastructure.

Founder and CEO, Ashraf Altawashi, confirmed the expansion this week, noting that Doctorna has begun rolling out its healthcare CRM system and telehealth platform across clinics and hospitals in Saudi Arabia. The company plans to fully localize its services to comply with Saudi data regulations and meet the operational needs of the country's providers.

“This is not just a market entry,” Altawashi said in an interview.“We see this as a long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia's healthcare transformation, especially in line with the Vision 2030 roadmap.”

The move comes as Saudi Arabia increases investment in digital health, creating a high-growth environment for CRM and patient management systems. Altawashi said Doctorna's integrated suite-which includes WhatsApp-based communication, AI analytics, and customizable patient workflows-is already being received with strong interest from Saudi medical professionals.

Doctorna, which launched in the UAE, has gained traction in Dubai's private healthcare sector through its multilingual CRM system, appointment automation tools, and virtual consultation features. Its platform is fully VAT-ready and includes secure messaging, detailed reporting, and campaign management features aimed at improving clinic performance.

“We've seen how much time and effort our CRM saves in UAE clinics,” Altawashi said.“Now we're taking that experience to Saudi providers who are facing similar challenges-reducing admin load, improving patient access, and modernizing care delivery.”

Doctorna's system is designed to help clinics reduce missed appointments, manage patient relationships more efficiently, and engage leads from platforms like Meta Ads, WhatsApp, and Facebook. The company has also focused on building a local support team in Saudi Arabia to ensure proper onboarding and long-term adoption.

In Saudi Arabia, the regulatory environment is evolving quickly under the oversight of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), which governs patient data security and digital system compliance. Altawashi said Doctorna's platform has been engineered to meet these local requirements, which he views as critical for credibility and growth in the Kingdom.

Doctorna is part of a broader wave of GCC-based digital health startups scaling across borders as demand for smart healthcare infrastructure accelerates. While the company didn't disclose financials or rollout timelines, it has signaled that further investments in regional expansion are likely.

“We're not entering Saudi Arabia with a one-size-fits-all model,” Altawashi said.“Our platform is built to adapt to each clinic's workflow-whether in Riyadh, Dubai, or beyond.”

As Saudi Arabia pushes to digitize its health services and reduce dependency on manual systems, firms like Doctorna are positioning themselves as key enablers of that transformation.