Associa Cares Canada Commits $50,000 To Support Canadian Wildfire Relief Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares Canada , the charitable affiliate of Associa , has approved a $50,000 earmark to support efforts related to the ongoing Canadian wildfires. Relief grants distributed under this earmark will reinforce the organization's commitment to helping individuals and families whose homes and communities have been directly impacted by natural disasters.

As wildfires continue to pose significant threats across several provinces, Associa Cares Canada remains steadfast in its mission to assist those affected by devastation and displacement. This latest earmark will go toward providing emergency support and critical resources to help residents begin their recovery and rebuilding journey.

“Associa Cares Canada is proud to stand with our fellow Canadians during this time of crisis,” said Jeff Lack, CPA, CGA, President of Wilson Blanchard Management.“These contributions are more than just a donation-it's a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to helping communities heal, rebuild, and recover.”

“As a long-time supporter and board member of Associa Cares Canada, I am incredibly proud to see our mission in action when it matters most,” added Thomas Kortko, Vice President of Operations for Maple Ridge Community Management.“This $50,000 earmark will help us deliver immediate relief to individuals and families whose lives have been upended by these devastating wildfires. In times of crisis, it's our responsibility to stand with our communities and provide hope and support when they need it most.”

Associa Cares Canada offers financial assistance to homeowners and residents who experience qualifying hardships due to unforeseen events such as natural and manmade disasters. Funding is made possible through donations from Associa employees, clients, and community partners.

To learn more about Associa Cares Canada or to donate to wildfire relief efforts, visit .

About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at . Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $5.6 million to more than 4,200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

CONTACT: Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214.272.4095 ...