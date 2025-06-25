Healthcare Specialist Onemed Is Putting Its Trust In TGW Logistics

Improved service level and reliable delivery to healthcare facilities and medical providers were key reasons for warehouse automation solution.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TGW Logistics is constructing a high-performance fulfillment center in Gothenburg for the Swedish healthcare specialist OneMed; the project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2026. Automation is a key factor in facilitating reliable and on-time delivery of necessary medical products to hospitals, healthcare facilities and private service providers.

OneMed is one of Sweden's leading providers of medical products. As part of the Asker Healthcare Group, the company sells an assortment of roughly 30,000 products, from special items for lab and diagnostics, to bandaging material, to surgical clothing. OneMed generated a revenue of 3.7 billion Swedish krona in 2023, which comes to roughly 340 million euros.

AUTOMATION ACCELERATES PROCESSES

OneMed has put its trust in TGW Logistics for its distribution center in Gothenburg: a high-performance order fulfillment system for goods-to-person picking . It encompasses a 24-meter-high shuttle warehouse with more than 80,000 storage locations. Orders will be picked and consolidated at ergonomic PickCenter One workstations, while sterile products will be picked in a cleanroom-which of course entails special requirements for the implemented intralogistics technology.

The individual areas of the installation will be connected by energy-efficient KingDrive conveyor technology. The TGW warehouse management software WERX will be in charge of planning, controlling and monitoring all processes. Another highlight is the intelligent picking robot RovoFlex, which draws on discoveries in the area of machine learning. It can switch seamlessly between manual and automatic picking and continues to learn with every gripping operation.

What's more, intelligent picking processes minimize the number of required shipping cartons and help to reduce waste in a sustainable manner.

HEALTHCARE AS A GROWTH INDUSTRY

"We are delighted to be working together with OneMed. Our companies share a mutual value system and a collaborative partnership approach-providing a strong foundation for us to build on," affirms Bart Van Eycken, Director of Sales for the Customer Unit North Europe at TGW Logistics. "The healthcare industry has great potential for growth, and we are confident that we will be implementing more projects together with the Asker Group in the future."

