Elektrobit And Global Partner To Jointly Develop EV.OS - An AI-Centric Automotive Platform For Software-Defined Vehicles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Together Elektrobit and Foxconn intend to create a smart EV platform, EV, including hardware and software, to develop industry-first scaling supply chain innovations. The companies share a common ambition to develop, innovate and release to market smart automotive platform solutions that reduce complexity, total cost of ownership, scale production and accelerate the commoditization of the mobility industry for the benefit of the consumer. The smart EV platform will include a reference E/E architecture (EV), a non-differentiating EV operating system, and an EV application.

When completed, EV and EV will form the backbone of a future-ready SDV platform, enabled by Elektrobit's software platform integration capabilities. It will support multiple high-performance and real-time ECUs and enable service-oriented architectures across all functional domains – including a semantic vehicle API for third-party applications. Development will be supported by an efficient CI/CT/CD toolchain and a Level 3 virtualized environment.

"Elektrobit has a unique value proposition in automotive embedded software development with regards to both development of our own software products, and integration and homologation of large-scale automotive series projects. Our collaboration with Foxconn is another milestone in the evolution of software-defined vehicles," said Maria Anhalt, CEO of Elektrobit. "By combining Elektrobit's automotive software expertise with Foxconn's manufacturing and hardware innovation, we are creating a scalable platform that reduces complexity, shortens development cycles and supports future mobility business models."

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit .

