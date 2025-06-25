Juicers Market Research Report 2025-2034: Analysis Of Emerging Trends, Challenges And Investment Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$5.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier Landscape
3.3 Pricing analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Increasing awareness of the health benefits of fresh juice and the growing popularity of plant-based diets
3.6.1.2 Continuous innovation in juicing technology
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 High cost associated with the juicers
3.6.2.2 Complexity in handling and the need of frequent maintenance
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Functional analysis
3.9 Consumer behavior analysis
3.10 Technological overview
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Masticating & twin gear juicers
5.3 Centrifugal juicers
5.4 Cold-press juicers
5.5 Hand press juicers
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Design, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Vertical
6.3 Horizontal
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pricing 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1.1 Residential
8.1.2 Commercial
8.1.3 Hotel
8.1.3.1 Restaurant
8.1.3.2 Cafes
8.1.3.3 Others (pubs, clubs, catering services, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.1.1 Offline
9.1.1.1 Specialty stores
9.1.1.2 Mega retail stores
9.1.1.3 Other (departmental, individual stores, etc.)
9.1.2 Online
9.1.2.1 E-commerce
9.1.2.2 Company website
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Malaysia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 United Arab Emirates
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 AB Electrolux
11.2 Angela Juicers
11.3 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
11.4 Borosil Ltd.
11.5 Breville Group Ltd.
11.6 Cuisinart Inc.
11.7 Electrolux AB
11.8 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
11.9 Havells India Ltd.
11.10 Hurom America Inc.
11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.12 Kuvings
11.13 Omega Juicers
11.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
11.15 TTK Prestige Ltd.
Attachment
-
Juicers Market
