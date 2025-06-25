Keepy Uppytm By Ollyball Wins Prestigious 2025 Influencer Award From Clamour & The Toy Association Announces Fall 2025 Launch At Target Stores

EAGLE, Idaho, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keepy UppyTM by Ollyball, (KeepyUppy ), the innovative and beloved active-play ball that's becoming an everyday plaything with families and sports enthusiasts, announces its latest triumph: the 2025 Influencer Award presented by Clamour and The Toy Association . The influencers' votes were tallied, and Keepy UppyTM by Ollyball was awarded a 2025 Influencer Favorite out of hundreds of products reviewed by impartial and independent industry influencers.

Coinciding with this honor, Keepy UppyTM by Ollyball will expand its retail footprint with a Fall 2025 launch at Target Stores nationwide, making it even more available for families to enjoy this high-energy, screen-free activity.

A Legacy of Momentum

Since its debut, Keepy UppyTM by Ollyball has soared in popularity, blending athletic fun with family bonding. The product is patented and made Ollyball which currently ranks as the #1 Indoor Play Ball in America.

Key milestones include:



NBA All-Star Weekend Feature : Showcased in Salt Lake City, capturing the attention of sports fans and earning a glowing write-up in Hyno Magazine.

2025 Jake Plummer Challenge: The Keepy UppyTM ball and challenge was conducted in concert with a nonprofit event with over 200 attendees from local and Title I schools. Each participant had the opportunity to take the Keepy UppyTM Challenge and received a free ball.

2025 New York International Toy Fair: An interactive event centerpiece, with viral videos now circulating across social media and digital platforms.

Amazon Top Seller: Consistently ranked among the platform's best-selling outdoor games, praised for its durability and universal appeal. Play, Compete, Connect. Fans can dive deeper into the Keepy UppyTM community via its official website, , which hosts exclusive contests and challenges to keep play fresh and exciting.

Play with a Purpose

According to Christina Eromenok , a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and Registered Play Therapist (RPT), "Keepy Uppy isn't just fun, it's a quick and playful way connect. In just a few minutes, it builds focus, emotional regulation, and teamwork between you and your child. No rules, no pressure! Just laughter, movement, and a conversation without words."

From Parents to Patents

"Thank you so much for The Influencer Award from Clamour and The Toy Association," said Joe Burke , Inventor and Founder and Inventor of Ollyball. "The Award paired with our upcoming Target launch, underscores our mission to get families moving, laughing, and creating memories together. This entire quest started our own kids trying to safely play ball in the house, and it continues to unite people through play."

Availability

Keepy UppyTM by Ollyball is currently available at local Toy Stores, KeepyUppy amazon and will hit Target shelves nationwide in Fall 2025. The Keepy UppyTM ball is currently a top seller on Amazon and select specialty retailers.

Photos:



