Elanders AB: Charles Ickes Appointed Group Chief Operating Officer
As Group COO, Charles will focus on driving profitable and sustainable growth across the Elanders Supply Chain Solutions network, harmonizing technology infrastructure, and enabling AI-powered, data-driven operations throughout the organization.
“Charles brings extensive experience in operations, digital innovation, and commercial acumen and he will be central in building a unified, technology- and AI-driven logistics platform with global reach” says Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders Group.
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Attachment
-
2025-06-25 Elanders Press release - Charles Ickes appointed Group Chief Operating Officer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment