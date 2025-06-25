403
Libya’s UN ambassador expresses frustration over UN lack of roadmap
(MENAFN) Libya’s representative to the United Nations expressed deep disappointment on Tuesday regarding the absence of a concrete UN strategy to advance the political process in the country.
Following a briefing to the Security Council by the UN secretary-general's special representative for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, Libyan Ambassador Taher El-Sonni criticized the lack of progress and fresh proposals.
"While we welcome Madamme Tetteh's efforts along with her team to find practical solutions to overcome the current political impasse, however, we cannot disguise the truth that until now there is no political plan and there is no clear roadmap that was offered to the Libyans," El-Sonni told the Security Council.
He emphasized that the Libyan people were anticipating a detailed political roadmap during Tuesday’s session, adding, "The Libyans are still waiting for this from you at a faster pace."
During the meeting, Tetteh acknowledged the public’s expectation for a clear plan in light of the country’s ongoing political challenges. However, she stated that the process required consultations and that a roadmap would be presented in her next briefing, likely in August.
She explained the necessity of a "consultative process" before formalizing the strategy.
In response, El-Sonni pointed out that this would mean Libya has been without a substantial political initiative for nearly a year and a half, further prolonging the nation’s political deadlock.
