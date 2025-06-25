Graphic Packaging Holding Company To Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On July 29

ATLANTA, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ) ("Graphic Packaging", or "the Company"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, will announce second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at . Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 582640

Telephone participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on July 29th.

Graphic Packaging has set Tuesday, November 4, 2025 as the tentative date for the release of third quarter 2025 financial results.

Contact Information

Investors: [email protected]

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .

