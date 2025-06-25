Schneider Electric Announces U.S. Winners Of Third Annual Sustainability Impact Awards



Compass Data Centers: Awarded for groundbreaking innovations in data center design and operations, including the use of predictive AI to optimize maintenance and modular construction practices that dramatically accelerate delivery and reduce total cost of ownership.

Equinix: Awarded for achieving 96% global renewable energy coverage, with 250 of its 260 data centers offering 100% renewable energy coverage to customers. Equinix has also contributed to the development of 1.2 GW of new renewable energy through power purchase agreements (PPAs), and through $51 million invested in energy efficiency in 2024, improved its global average power usage effectiveness (PUE) by 6% compared to 2023.

Lenovo: Awarded for deploying intelligent sustainability solutions across global operations, utilizing AI-driven data analytics platforms that streamline operational efficiencies, reduce emissions, and significantly improve resource utilization in manufacturing and logistics. The New Terminal One at JFK: Awarded for integrating advanced microgrid technology and innovative energy management solutions to build one of the most resilient airport terminals in the U.S., ensuring uninterrupted operations and improved passenger experience.

"We are proud to recognize these forward-thinking organizations that are harnessing innovation and digital transformation to drive sustainable excellence," said Aamir Paul, President, North America Operations, Schneider Electric. "Their commitment to efficiency and their willingness to adopt advanced technologies set new standards across their industries. Schneider Electric is honored to partner with them on their journeys toward increased resilience and superior business performance."

Now in their third year, Schneider Electric's Sustainability Impact Awards honor partners, customers, and suppliers for demonstrating measurable improvements through digitalization and innovation. Entries are judged on the extent to which they:

: Establish a clear roadmap and robust governance model for sustainability.: Employ connected, data-driven solutions to monitor, manage, and optimize resource use.: Deliver verified energy savings, renewable-energy adoption, or emissions reductions within the past 12 months.

This year's U.S. honorees will be recognized as preferred partners, receive support for their sustainability initiatives, and obtain co-marketing materials along with a trophy.

