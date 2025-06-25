Senior Nannies And Affiliates Emerge From Chapter 11 Reorganization, Reaffirming Commitment To High-Quality, Accessible Private Care

MIAMI, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CWGL Holdings, LLC, and its affiliates–collectively known as Senior Nannies Home Care Service, SN Home Healthcare, and Senior Advantages Assisted Living Placement Services–today announced the successful completion of their Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings. This milestone marks a new chapter of financial strength and sustained commitment to providing exceptional in-home and assisted living placement services across Florida.

As a leading provider of skilled and non-skilled in-home care and assisted living placements, Senior Nannies continued to serve families throughout the restructuring process without interruption, demonstrating its resilience and operational integrity.

"We have proved that Senior Nannies and its affiliates are poised for success and tremendous growth," said Gary R. Loffredo, Senior Nannies CEO. "We continued to provide the high-quality services for which we are distinguished–even during complex litigation and a formal restructuring process. Today, with our financial foundation reinforced and operations revitalized, Senior Nannies Home Care Services and Senior Advantages Assisted Living Placement Services are now strategically positioned to expand their mission: delivering compassionate, high-quality care to individuals, families, and institutions across Florida."

Claudia Wechter, Senior Nannies President and Founder, echoed Mr. Loffredo's sentiments: "We did not just survive Chapter 11, we thrived throughout the process. Our healthcare services are stronger than ever. Senior Nannies remained steadfast in its mission and continued to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. We are especially grateful to our dedicated staff and to our secured lender, INB, who partnered with us creatively and consistently throughout the restructuring. Their support ensured operations remained steady, sound, and uninterrupted. Now, we're focused on growth and expanding our reach so more families can benefit from our care."

Senior Nannies officially emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization on June 16, 2025. The complex restructuring was led by Pack Law, a Miami-based corporate restructuring boutique, under the guidance of attorney Joseph Pack. Secured lender INB was represented by Shutts & Bowen, while Loffredo and Wechter were personally represented by Thomas Zeichman of Breighley, Myrick, Udell, Lynne & Zeichman.

About Senior Nannies

CWGL Holdings, LLC and its affiliates - Senior Nannies Home Care Services, SN Home Healthcare, and Senior Advantages Assisted Living Placements - are leading providers of comprehensive healthcare services across the state. Together, they deliver a continuum of care that includes both skilled and non-skilled home healthcare services, as well as personalized assisted living placement solutions. With a commitment to quality, compassion, and professionalism, CWGL Holdings and its subsidiaries support individuals and families in achieving optimal health and well-being throughout every stage of care. More information is available at

SOURCE Senior Nannies

