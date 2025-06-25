Agillic Approved As 'SKI' Vendor For The Danish Public Sector
Agillic has been approved as a SKI vendor under the framework agreement '02.06 standard software', allowing organisations across state, regions, and municipalities to include Agillic's marketing automation platform in tenders and to procure directly from Agillic.
SKI – Staten og Kommunernes Indkøbsservice A/S – is a procurement organisation for the Danish public sector with the goal to establish sustainable procurement agreements and financial manoeuvrability for public entities by offering framework agreements for goods, services, and IT.
Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, comments:“We are proud to be recognised as a trusted provider to the public sector. Agillic already enables personalisation and marketing automation for several public organisations, and the SKI approval makes it easier and faster for new organisations to engage – essentially accelerating the entire public sector's access to a trusted Nordic marketing automation platform.”
For further information, please contact
Christian Samsøe, CEO
+45 24 88 24 24
...
About Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment