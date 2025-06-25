403
Genpact Advances AI Innovation With Agentic Accounts Payable Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 25, 2025 – Genpact (NYSE: G), a global advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced that the full Genpact AP Suite, an agentic solution set to revolutionize accounts payable (AP), is now available. The Genpact AP Suite is part of Genpact's Service-as-Agentic-Solutions portfolio and powered by Microsoft Azure's AI stack. The product suite provides autonomous, goal-oriented tools using advanced capabilities in document processing, predictive insights, and conversational AI.
“Our Service-as-Agentic-Solutions are proprietary Genpact products that transform mission-critical business processes,” said Jinsook Han, Chief Strategy, Corporate Development & Global Agentic AI Officer at Genpact.“The Genpact AP Suite is one in a series of domain-specific agents we will introduce to the market. We are not just building products – we are building transformational engines, backed by decades of experience in industry processes and trained on vast numbers of real transactions.”
The Genpact AP Suite
The Genpact AP Suite consists of four product modules, each with a network of AI agents that proactively manage the nuances of accounts payable: AP Capture, AP Advance, AP Trace, and AP Assist.
Pre-trained, self-learning AI agents optimize every stage of the AP process: intelligently ingesting and validating invoices to enhance touchless processing, resolving exceptions, and continuously adapting to changes in supplier terms, tax rules, and approval hierarchies to streamline inquiry resolution and minimize human intervention.
The Genpact AP Suite is already delivering measurable results for clients, including:
More accurate autonomous data capture
Greater touchless processing with significant productivity benefits
Enhanced cash visibility and reduced leakage with up to 90% early discount capture
Improved supplier relationships through high-speed processing and automated supplier query resolution
“The Genpact AP Suite addresses inefficiencies, reduces errors, eliminates manual workflows, and elevates finance from a cost center to a pivotal strategic differentiator,” continued Han.“With the Genpact AP Suite, we're combining agentic AI agents, human intelligence, and autonomous goal-oriented processes into a vital system that drives results and continuously learns and improves.”
“We commend Genpact for launching its AP Assist product and showcasing how agentic AI can help us reimagine our Accounts Payable helpdesk,” said Caitlyn Carr, President & CEO of Coca-Cola Bottlers Sales & Services.“Together with Genpact, we've created a seamless experience for our bottlers and suppliers that exemplifies the power of leveraging advanced technology capabilities, business process expertise, partnership, and trust to succeed in today's fast-evolving world.”
Powered by Microsoft's Azure AI Foundry and Azure Analytics Services, the Genpact AP Suite orchestrates, optimizes, and executes AP tasks, ushering in a new era of autonomous finance.
\"Genpact\'s launch of an agentic AI product for accounts payable is a proof point of AI\'s ability to automate complex multi-step workflows and an exciting milestone for our companies as we look to lead the next wave of agentic AI transformation,\" said Gurkan Salk, General Manager, Copilot Apps at Microsoft. \"Powered by Microsoft\'s Azure AI stack, organizations will roll out the Genpact AP Suite knowing enterprise-grade identity, access controls, encryption, and compliance are inherent to the intelligence layer driving their finance transformation.\"
“Agentic AI addresses the limited adaptability and autonomy in current AP automation technologies required to operate at scale in dynamic business environments,” said Vignesh Kannan, Vice President, Everest Group.“By leveraging goal-oriented AI agents to manage tasks such as exception handling, supplier communication, and adaptive approval workflows, the Genpact AP Suite introduces capabilities that could advance touchless processing, accuracy, and risk mitigation. This launch, part of Genpact's Service-as-Agentic-Solutions initiative, reflects a movement toward agent-based service delivery where domain-specific intelligence, governance frameworks, and end-to-end process redesign will determine success and impact.”
About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today. Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.
