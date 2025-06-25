Bubba Watson's RangeGoats Golf Club is teeing off a thrilling new summer-long partnership with Cantigny Youth Links which will culminate in an unforgettable“Goats vs Kids Golf Day” just before the team competes at LIV Golf Chicago.

Located just outside Chicago, Cantigny Youth Links is more than a golf course - it's a vibrant youth-led community where young players don't just learn golf, they lead the way. From managing the golf shop to building leadership skills and improving their swing, these kids are shaping their futures on and off the course.,

This partnership brings Bubba Watson, a two time Masters Champion, and the RangeGoats directly into the heart of Cantigny's inspiring program. Through custom videos filled with pro tips and motivation, personalized gear, and special recognition letters, the RangeGoats are fueling passion and commitment among the junior golfers all summer long.

The season's highlight,“Goats vs Kids Golf Day,” on August 4, will give 45 lucky juniors the rare chance to play alongside Bubba and his teammates, plus participate in clinics designed to sharpen their skills and deepen their love for the game. Players earn their spot by staying active at Cantigny Youth Links throughout the summer - making every swing count!

Bubba Watson said in a press release:“I have seen youth courses before, but never one with a clubhouse run by kids. The opportunity Cantigny Youth Links provides kids to learn golf in such a unique and welcoming environment is incredible.

“I was amazed when they told me the kids are encouraged to call and make their own tee times.”

Through this partnership, Bubba and the RangeGoats goal is to uplift, guide, and inspire the next generation of golfer

For golf fans across the Middle East and UAE, where the sport is rapidly growing, this partnership highlights the universal power of golf to inspire youth, build community, and nurture champions for the future. It's not just about drives and putts, it's about leadership and dreaming big.

Emily Burns, Head Golf Professional at Cantigny Youth Links, said,“Having Bubba and the Range Goats out to Cantigny Youth Links will be a tremendous opportunity for our youth members to see how some of the best in golf improve their games and deal with challenges on and off the course.

About RangeGoats Golf Club

Led by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, RangeGoats GC competes in the LIV Golf League alongside stars Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein, and Ben Campbell. Follow their journey @RangeGoatsGC and visit for the latest updates.

About Cantigny Youth Links

Cantigny Youth Links is a groundbreaking golf club where kids lead and learn. More than 2,000 young golfers participate annually in its programs, setting a national standard for junior golf development. Discover more at