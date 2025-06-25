Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Global Climate Action At Bonn Climate Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to global climate action through its active participation in the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), currently taking place in Bonn, Germany.

The preparatory conference, which continues through June 26, is a key milestone on the road to the COP30 summit scheduled for later this year in Brazil.

Qatar is represented at SB62 by an official delegation comprising a wide range of national entities, including the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Municipality, Qatar University, QatarEnergy, the Civil Aviation Authority and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa). This broad representation reflects Qatar's commitment to a whole-of-government approach in addressing the challenges of climate change.

Qatar's participation in the Bonn conference underscores its dedication to enhancing international cooperation, implementing the Paris Agreement, and contributing constructively to global efforts to mitigate climate change impacts and adapt to its effects.

The delegation is actively engaged in shaping policies and negotiating frameworks that aim to increase climate finance, enhance the transparency and quality of national reporting, and develop robust climate adaptation strategies, particularly in vulnerable regions.

Among the key issues under discussion at SB62 are the updating of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), implementation mechanisms for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement concerning international cooperation, and support for adaptation planning in developing and least developed countries. The conference also focuses on improving transparency systems and facilitating the exchange of climate data among member states.

The Bonn sessions feature extensive workshops and dialogue platforms involving representatives from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), international research and financial institutions, and regional partners. These sessions are designed to foster the exchange of knowledge and best practices across critical areas including renewable energy, climate innovation, financing mechanisms, and capacity building.

In its official statements, the Qatari delegation emphasised the importance of strengthening international initiatives aimed at technology transfer and capacity development in developing nations.

The delegation also highlighted Qatar's ongoing efforts to modernise its national policies in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, with a strong emphasis on sustainable development and carbon neutrality.

SB62 in Bonn serves as a pivotal step in the global climate negotiation process, laying the technical groundwork for the anticipated decisions and agreements to be finalized at COP30. For Qatar, it is not only a platform to influence global climate policy but also an opportunity to showcase its national progress and aspirations in leading climate action at the regional and international levels.

